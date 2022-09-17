Without the queen at its heart, Commonwealth faces uncertain future

'ROBUST HEALTH'?

Charles said the time had come for the Commonwealth to have a conversation about slavery, but neither he nor anyone else has explained how that would work, what it would seek to achieve and whether it would tackle the question of reparations.

Calls for Britain to pay reparations for its role in the slave trade have grown louder in recent years, especially in the Caribbean, and some say the Commonwealth could be a useful forum in which to thrash out the highly divisive issue.

"Just because people are scared about where a debate will end up does not mean that we shouldn't engage in it," said Valerie Amos, a British ex-minister and diplomat, now head of an Oxford college, who was born in Guyana, a Commonwealth member.

So far, however, there is no sign that the organisation is gearing up for a structured and substantive dialogue about these issues.

In an interview, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland emphasised the club's appeal beyond the circle of former British colonies, pointing out that new entrants Togo and Gabon had been French colonies.

"There are more countries applying even now, so I think she (the queen) has left our Commonwealth in robust good health," said Scotland.