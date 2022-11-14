Russian software disguised as American finds its way into US Army, CDC apps

Pushwoosh's founder, Max Konev, told Reuters in a September email that the company had not tried to mask its Russian origins. "I am proud to be Russian and I would never hide this."

He said the company "has no connection with the Russian government of any kind" and stores its data in the United States and Germany.

Cybersecurity experts said storing data overseas would not prevent Russian intelligence agencies from compelling a Russian firm to cede access to that data, however.

Russia, whose ties with the West have deteriorated since its takeover of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and its invasion of Ukraine this year, is a global leader in hacking and cyber-espionage, spying on foreign governments and industries to seek competitive advantage, according to Western officials.

HUGE DATABASE

Pushwoosh code was installed in the apps of a wide array of international companies, influential non-profits and government agencies from global consumer goods company Unilever Plc and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to the politically powerful US gun lobby, the National Rifle Association (NRA), and Britain's Labour Party.

Pushwoosh's business with US government agencies and private companies could violate contracting and US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) laws or trigger sanctions, 10 legal experts told Reuters. The FBI, US Treasury and the FTC declined to comment.

Jessica Rich, former director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said "this type of case falls right within the authority of the FTC," which cracks down on unfair or deceptive practices affecting US consumers.

Washington could choose to impose sanctions on Pushwoosh and has broad authority to do so, sanctions experts said, including possibly through a 2021 executive order that gives the United States the ability to target Russia's technology sector over malicious cyber activity.

Pushwoosh code has been embedded into almost 8,000 apps in the Google and Apple app stores, according to Appfigures, an app intelligence website. Pushwoosh's website says it has more than 2.3 billion devices listed in its database.

"Pushwoosh collects user data including precise geolocation, on sensitive and governmental apps, which could allow for invasive tracking at scale," said Jerome Dangu, co-founder of Confiant, a firm that tracks misuse of data collected in online advertising supply chains.

"We haven't found any clear sign of deceptive or malicious intent in Pushwoosh's activity, which certainly doesn't diminish the risk of having app data leaking to Russia," he added.

Google said privacy was a "huge focus" for the company but did not respond to requests for comment about Pushwoosh. Apple said it takes user trust and safety seriously but similarly declined to answer questions.

Keir Giles, a Russia expert at London think tank Chatham House, said despite international sanctions on Russia, a "substantial number" of Russian companies were still trading abroad and collecting people's personal data.

Given Russia's domestic security laws, "it shouldn't be a surprise that with or without direct links to Russian state espionage campaigns, firms that handle data will be keen to play down their Russian roots," he said.

'SECURITY ISSUES'

After Reuters raised Pushwoosh's Russian links with the CDC, the health agency removed the code from its apps because "the company presents a potential security concern," spokesperson Kristen Nordlund said.

"CDC believed Pushwoosh was a company based in the Washington, DC area," Nordlund said in a statement. The belief was based on "representations" made by the company, she said, without elaborating.