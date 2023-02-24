India wants a clean energy transition deal - and its coal too

"We still want to negotiate with developed countries ... as long as developed countries listen to us," said Santosh Patnaik, program coordinator at Climate Action Network South Asia.

ENERGY ASPIRATIONS

The village of Bhadla, in a desert region in northwestern Rajasthan state, got its first power grid connection five years ago.

While electricity arrives less than eight hours each day, it has lit up evenings in a village that earlier used kerosene lamps to help its sheep-herding children study at night.

"All we want is a steady power supply," said Sadar Khan, the village council head who has written to authorities lamenting power cuts that can last in some cases a whole day.

A JETP that focuses only on reducing coal would be looking at India's energy transition too "narrowly", glossing over the growing aspirations of Indians, analysts say.

Many are new consumers of electricity and need affordable power to improve their economic condition, they said.

Households with new electricity connections, many of them in rural areas, are now using washing machines, refrigerators and laptops, said Gauri Singh, deputy director-general of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

India's transition efforts need to be mindful of these aspirations, she said, adding the country's challenge was to ensure clean and affordable energy for all while moving away from fossil fuel.

"The JETP cannot be a broad-brushed partnership but has to look at the context of each country. It is much more complex than retiring thermal plants," Singh said in a video call.

BIG MONEY

Last December, the G7 nations announced $15.5 billion for Vietnam to help it transition away from coal, with only a minor part as grants and most of the money as loans.

India could land a much larger deal, with the United States and Germany at the forefront of negotiations with the South Asian powerhouse, analysts say.

India may be able to use its position as G20 leader this year to steer discussions on a deal toward scaling renewable capacity and investments in new technologies, said R.R. Rashmi, programme director for earth science and climate change at The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

To meet its target of having 500GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, India will have to invest an average of $27.9 billion annually up to 2029, research estimates show - but its budget allocations aren't sufficient for that, economists said.

Beyond scaling up renewables, India also needs to acknowlege that energy shifts now underway will require a just transition for workers.

"This is not the question of our energy sector being decarbonised but also about exit, compensation of coal workers and alternate livelihoods," Rashmi from TERI said.

"Even if we cannot cut down on coal, we have to prepare for a phase down," he said.

THE EXCLUDED

At least five Indian states - some of them the country's poorest - depend heavily on the country's coal economy. In the absence of a uniform just transition plan for the country, they risk losing their main revenue source.

Coal workers' unions say funding to restore land in areas ravaged by years of mining, creation of new jobs in new industries and training in the skills needed for jobs in clean energy are needed.

"The just transition conversation is dominated by technical and financial issues, ignoring the social aspect of transition, which is the most important," said DD Ramanandan, general secretary of the All India Coal Workers Federation.

"Engineers and finance experts are discussing just transition, not us. We are the biggest stakeholders in this. If coal ends, everything ends for us, but we are sidelined. This will be an unjust transition."