Apps help rooftop solar shine for Indian homes

The problem is exacerbated by a fragmented supply chain - with various parts being made by different companies, he added.

In Gujarat, which accounts for more than 80% of India's rooftop solar installations, physical stores are not visible in any of the state's cities, said Pulkit Dhingra, founder and director of AHA! Solar, a firm providing solar tech solutions.

"In many cases, companies are mandated to maintain the system for five years, but they don't see value in it," he said.

"In the hyper-competitive market, with small profit margins, the focus is just (on) installation," added Dhingra, whose company also helps Gujarat implement the state's solar policy.

In rural India, where solar energy is used for powering water pumps, lighting health centres, homes and schools, the lack of a directory of solar technicians makes the situation worse, according to researchers.

"It involves days of trying to contact vendors (and) video calls on patchy networks to try and explain the problem to a technician located in a city," said Dheeraj Kumar Gupta, a senior energy programme associate with the World Resources Institute India, a research organisation.

Even if an annual maintenance contract is signed when a solar rooftop system is installed, it is often not fulfilled as villages are too far away for technicians to visit, with local electricians instead hired when a quick fix is needed, he added.

WAY FORWARD

India's federal government and states are trying to wean themselves off fossil fuels to meet climate targets as public awareness of global warming grows and electricity gets pricier.

In Gujarat, Rajendra Mistry, chief project officer of the state's power corporation, is charged with documenting lessons from the 24/7 solar-powered project in Modhera.

"The learnings from this project will shape the planning for many more in the pipeline," Mistry said in an interview.

The two main challenges in the rooftop solar sector are finance and maintenance, he said. In the case of Modhera, the government covered all the costs while a company has been contracted to keep the systems in good working order.

Kumar of SunEdison, meanwhile, is monitoring the growth of his company's app, which matches solar technicians with customers in 83 Indian cities.

"The industry is ready to explode and it makes sense to have a handy workforce ready to grow alongside," he said.