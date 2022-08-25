In isolated Russia, a tale of two economies

About half of all air traffic controllers, or 14,000 people, have been furloughed or put on part-time work, for example. Several foreign companies leaving Russia, from Swedish furniture giant Ikea to Spanish fashion chain Zara, have also furloughed staff.

Yet the auto sector has suffered more than most, with passenger car output dropping 62% in the first half of the year versus the same stretch in 2021, according to the state statistics agency.

Global carmakers including Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai Stellantis, Mitusubshi and Volvo, suspended their Russian operations and furloughed workers on the statutory two-thirds pay after Moscow launched its military campaign in Ukraine on Feb 24.

That foreign exodus put more than 14,000 Russian auto workers on leave, according to a review of the industry.

The future of many of these workers is looking precarious as the conflict continues, a steep reversal for an industry that's been a symbol of Russian success for decades, attracting foreign players and becoming one of the country's largest employers.

An auto slump could have far-reaching economic consequences; the industry employed around 400,000 people in 2020, with around 10 times as many workers depending indirectly on the sector, according to government data.

JOBS AT KALASHNIKOV

Avtovaz has sought to adapt since Western sanctions severed Russia from many global supply chains and export markets, launching a series of simplified models with fewer hard-to-source foreign components.

In June, the company began production of a new, stripped-down Lada Granta, which comes without features such as remote keyless control or air conditioning, which rely on imported components.

Nevertheless, sales volumes have fallen by 63% in the first seven months of the year, to 85,000 vehicles, with production of the Lada Vesta, Lada X-Ray and Lada Largus models halted altogether, according to Avtovaz data.

In some places such as Izhevsk, other sectors may be picking up the slack.

Knyazev, who quit Avtovaz in Izhevsk, hopes to get a job at gunmaker Kalashnikov's factory in the city, the capital of the Udmurtia region, about 1,300 km east of Moscow. Though even then, he said, he would likely be paid a lower wage than at the carmaker.

More than 100 former Avtovaz employees have already been hired by Kalashnikov, according to Tatyana Churakova, deputy prime minister of Udmurtia.

"We are working to do everything possible to arrange for all the employees who may leave the car plant to transfer to our other plants," Churakova said.

'NO ONE KNOWS ANYTHING'

Despite such efforts, half a year after launched its Russia's "special military operation", many people in this industrial city are contemplating an uncertain economic future.

Sergei, 58, a manager at the Avtovaz Izhevsk plant who declined to provide his last name, said he himself had decided not to take the severance payment.

"They don't kick anyone out, whoever wants to stay stays. Many do want to stay," he said at the at the factory's exit gate. "No one knows anything at the moment. No big decisions have been made yet. Everyone is waiting."