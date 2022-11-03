Gaming Google: Oil firms use search ads to greenwash, study says

The study mainly focused on the world's largest oil and gas firms - BP, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell and Aramco - all of which have recently posted huge quarterly profits, benefiting from surging fossil fuel prices that have boosted inflation globally.

The CCDH report found Google had accepted nearly $24 million in search ad buys from those companies over the last two years.

Ads deemed to be "greenwashing" by the report's authors were likely viewed more than 58 million times, it said.

Those searching for information about the potent greenhouse gas methane, for example, would find an advertisement from BP touting a company commitment to "zero routine flaring" of the gas, a reference to the widespread practice of burning off the unwanted natural gas that escapes during crude extraction.

Flaring releases a cocktail of carbon dioxide, methane and soot which pollutes the air and contributes to global warming.

A 2022 BBC investigation found that BP and other oil companies were under-declaring the amount of methane emitted by flaring at their oil fields.

Shell spent $181,000 on ads targeting searches for "net zero company", but a recent US congressional inquiry unearthed internal Shell documents from 2020 calling on the company's employees to push the line that net-zero emissions is "a collective ambition for the world", not a "Shell goal or target".

Shell publicly announced a net-zero goal that same year, though some climate groups criticize its continued oil exploration.

And Saudi oil company Aramco – one of the biggest carbon emitters in the world - has taken out Google ads calling itself "one of the lowest carbon emitters in our industry".