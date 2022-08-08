Climate change, scarcity chip away at degrowth taboo

GUNG-HO ON GROWTH

For Jefferies' Shah, it is such behavioural changes that could inspire a degrowth-aligned investment portfolio.

"Would Zoom for example ever want to be called a degrowth stock? I doubt it. But I can certainly see how a world that uses more web-conferencing ... means less travel, which is a very high-carbon-intensive way of transportation," said Shah.

It is easy to see how other products and services, such as mobility- and fashion-sharing, technologies that allow a transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy, or even just bicycles, could find a place in a hypothetical degrowth fund.

But how far ESG funds and the companies in which they invest are ready to align with degrowth is open to question given how the theory explicitly prioritises societal, environmental and other non-financial values over profit-making.

"Degrowth is really about true sustainability," Jennifer Wilkins, a researcher on emerging business sustainability issues whose work was featured in the Jefferies note, said.

"It's about delivering what is needed in terms of meeting human needs, within planetary boundaries. And current ESG investors don't really understand planetary boundaries," she said, adding their focus remained "what impacts the business".

That perhaps is not surprising.

Some countries have tried to measure economic outcomes differently - the tiny Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan famously devised a "gross national happiness" index and Japan is looking into developing a "green GDP" measurement.

But still, economic policy and markets overwhelmingly run on the dual track of increasing consumption and production.

Tim Jackson, an economist who has long critiqued that model, said the current debate on growth was "very, very confused", with different strands of thought vying for supremacy.

He pointed to the UK Conservative Party leadership contest - a race that will decide who replaces Boris Johnson as prime minister - as an example of what he called a "gung-ho" focus on economic growth as an unchallenged priority.

On the other hand, he said, more ecologically-minded politicians across Europe and beyond were receptive in private to arguments around limits to growth but "want to find other ways to talk about it that don't scare the horses".

Jackson, author of the 2009 book "Prosperity Without Growth", said the pandemic lockdowns of 2020 and this year's Western sanctions on Russia had both challenged consumption with other priorities, namely health safety or geopolitical goals.

At the same time, some countries - for a variety of reasons ranging from demographic ageing to trade protectionism or lack of reform - could enter something akin to a "post-growth" state where their economies show little if any expansion.

That is a fate Japan has experienced with its "lost decades" and which some analysts see as a risk for Germany unless it quickly revamps its decades-old export-led economic model and shores up its vulnerability to energy shocks.

"Particularly in the advanced economies we are moving into a situation where to all intents and purposes, we're pretty much not looking at continued growth already," said Jackson.