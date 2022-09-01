Insiders reveal how Erdogan tamed Turkey’s newsrooms

"The government strategy is to make everyone see, hear and read only" the government line, said Esidir, the journalism professor.

BIK is run by Cavit Erkilinc, who was appointed by Erdogan in April. He did not respond to questions sent via BIK.

Ebubekir Sahin, who leads RTUK, the radio and television regulator, is one of six current council members appointed by the AKP and its allies.

RTUK issued 22 fines worth 5 million lira ($570,000 at the time, or $275,000 today) to independent channels in the first six months of last year, said RTUK council member Ilhan Tasci, one of three members selected by opposition parties. No pro-government channels were fined in that period, Tasci told Reuters. He described RTUK as "dependent on...instructions from the ruling party and the Palace" – a reference to Erdogan's office.

In a statement to Reuters, Sahin rejected suggestions that the regulator acts as a censor or that Erdogan tells it what to do. "Not once has there been an instruction by our honourable president or those around him about penalties on channels or regarding our works and processes," he said.

It is a "false perception" that RTUK primarily fines independent channels, he went on. "We stand at the same distance from each broadcaster. For us, there are only broadcasters that violate the rules and those who abide by the rules."

Merdan Yanardag, editor-in-chief of Tele1, told Reuters that "fines imposed on Tele1 last year alone were approximately six million liras." Reuters was not able to independently verify the figure. Yanardag said the channel incurred fines for broadcasting contrary to Turkey's foreign policy and insulting Sultan Abdulhamid II, one of the last rulers of the Ottoman Empire. Reuters confirmed that Tele1 was fined over a Dec. 2021 broadcast that said "Turkey is pursuing imperialist adventures in Syria and Libya" and critical comments in July 2020 about Sultan Abdulhamid II. He is admired by many AKP supporters.

Yanardag called the RTUK a "tool of oppression" that punishes ethical and independent outlets like his "on ideological and political grounds."

"It is extremely challenging financially," Yanardag said.

When a matter is urgent, RTUK officials call newsrooms to demand changes to broadcasts, said Tasci, the RTUK council member. He cited as an example deadly wildfires that raged in Turkey's southwest last summer, leading the government to reveal its water-bomber planes were in a state of disrepair.

"RTUK instructed channels to show extinguished fires rather than ongoing fires," he said. The intervention was inappropriate, he said, because RTUK's mandate is to assess broadcasts after they have aired. Reuters was unable to determine in detail how channels covered the fires.

Responding to these comments, Sahin said, "We are always in close contact with radio and television executives. Our understanding is that imposing a penalty is our final preference. We first prefer communication."

During Turkey's fires last year, Sahin said RTUK "drew attention to the success stories, human stories" in order to counter "distorted news."

SELF-CENSORSHIP

Officials in Altun's Directorate regularly send Whatsapp messages to mainstream media newsrooms guiding them to highlight or avoid certain comments from cabinet or party members, according to screenshots seen by Reuters. AKP lawmakers also regularly call newsrooms to demand that certain speeches are covered or to change the way they are portrayed, according to several reporters. One said that editors routinely tell reporters that the Directorate of Communications itself reviewed and changed headlines and lead paragraphs of articles, "and we have to coordinate with them."

Self-censorship is now mostly automatic in mainstream media, according to several industry sources. It has existed in some form for years.

The TRT editor said that when Orhan Pamuk won the Nobel Prize for literature in 2006 – the first Turk to do so – the state broadcaster did not mention the news until then-Prime Minister Erdogan offered his official congratulations. "It was such a relief that I remember to this day, because we would never have covered it if there were no congratulations," the editor said.

Pamuk told Reuters he had been unaware that TRT delayed covering his award in 2006, a time when the media was "relatively free" compared to now. "In my 50 years of writing…the media/newspapers and reporting had never been bowing to the government as they are doing now," the novelist said in an email.

"The government is like your child or lover," another veteran TV journalist said of the self censorship. "You can guess very well what disturbs or annoys them."