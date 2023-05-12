African hospitals suffer as nurses leave for more pay in UK

Four wards with more than 90 beds remain shut at the facility, one of Nigeria's biggest specialist hospitals, with no nurses to operate them.

"Everyone talks about doctors leaving when the real problem we're facing is nurses going daily," Adeyemo told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"At this point, are we saying we're going to hire nurses from Sudan or Cuba?" he asked. "Few nurses apply for jobs, and when we employ them ... about 50% will resign after three months to go to the UK."

THOUSANDS OF NIGERIAN NURSES COME TO UK

Britain is the favoured destination for Nigerian nurses.

Last year, 7,200 Nigerian nurses were registered with the Nursing and Midwifery Council, Britain's professional body. Only the Philippines and India had more nurses in Britain.

The British government says employers should not actively recruit from places like Nigeria on what it calls the "red list" of countries where the WHO says there is a shortage of healthcare workers. But candidates from those countries can still apply for jobs advertised in Britain.

Nigerians received 12% of the skilled health and care worker visas issued last year, Britain's Home Office said.

Nigerian nurse Josephine is about to add to the number. The 28-year-old said she resigned from one of Nigeria's leading cancer care hospitals after receiving a UK visa last month.

Her husband sold their car and she is selling furniture and appliances before taking up her new job as a critical care nurse in the private sector in Britain.

The mother-of-two, who asked for her surname not to be used, said it was increasingly hard to live on her 100,000 naira ($135) monthly salary.

"I'm on duty at hospital all weekend, away from my children, all to be paid peanuts at the end of the month," Josephine said. Her British employers will pay 20 times what she now earns, she said.

SKILLED HEALTH WORKER VISAS

Although Zimbabwe is much smaller than Nigeria, it was the number one African country receiving skilled health workers' visas from the UK - accounting for 16% last year.

Before she came to Britain, Tendai earned about $200 a month as a senior nurse in Zimbabwe. The mother-of-three moved two years ago for a better career and better future for her children.

Her take-home pay at a hospital in the south of England is more than 10 times her salary back home. Though the high cost of living means half her salary goes on rent and bills, she does not have to pay for her daughters' schooling.

"Life in the UK is expensive, but at the end of the day, you are able to afford the basics. I know my kids have the basic things in terms of food, clothes ... compared to back home," said Tendai, who asked for her real name not to be used.

More than 4,000 doctors and nurses have left Zimbabwe since 2021, according to its Health Services Board.

LAWS PLANNED TO STOP EXODUS

Zimbabwe was added to the WHO list of countries where health workers should not be recruited for the first time in March. Tendai said many nurses who had paid to take English-language tests and process travel documents were unhappy as it made getting jobs abroad harder without recruiters' help.

"Some nurses have lost a lot of money - because they had done all these things," she said. "People spend two years working towards coming to the UK and then, when you think you are almost there, the red list comes."

Zimbabwean Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga said plans were underway to criminalise the foreign recruitment of health professionals and retain the workforce, local media reported.

Back in Nigeria, lawmakers have passed a bill to withhold licences from doctors and dentists until they have practised in the country for five years. The president has yet to sign the bill into law, but one parliamentarian already wants to put the same restrictions on nurses and pharmacists.

Doctors have threatened strike action in response.

"It is a lazy approach," said Jesse Otegbayo, professor of medicine at the University College Hospital in the southwestern city of Ibadan. Instead, the government should address health workers' concerns, he said.

James Avoka Asamani, a WHO expert in Africa, said richer nations should compensate countries that had trained health workers to make the process mutually beneficial.