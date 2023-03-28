Facial recognition is helping Putin curb dissent with the aid of US tech

Intel said that its sales in Russia for over a decade have been through distributors that are required to comply with US export controls. It said it suspended all shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. At least $457 million worth of Intel products arrived in Russia between Apr 1 and Oct 31, 2022, according to Russian customs records. "We take reports of continued availability of our products seriously and we are looking into the matter," an Intel spokesperson said.

RIGHTS IN PERIL

To be sure, the Russian and Belarusian companies began using Western technology before the latest export restrictions were imposed. But as far back as 2009, Intel joined the United Nations Global Compact that says companies should not be complicit in human rights violations. Nvidia joined the compact in 2022. In its human rights policy, Nvidia says it endorses the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, which require companies to mitigate the risk that their products could be used for rights abuses. Intel's human rights policy also says it embodies the UN principles.

In response to findings, seven lawyers said the use of facial recognition against protesters and activists in Moscow likely constitutes human rights violations.

Klara Polackova Van der Ploeg, head of the Business, Trade and Human Rights Unit at the University of Nottingham's Human Rights Law Centre, said, "An appropriate process for those companies would be to know who their business partners are, learn how their products are used, and exercise leverage to prevent their technology from being utilised in violations of human rights." Intel and Nvidia declined to comment on this point.

The Russian and Belarusian firms have previously had some contact with US government agencies. All have taken part in facial recognition tests by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), an agency of the US Department of Commerce, documents show. In 2017, NtechLab received two prizes worth a total of $25,000 in a facial recognition contest organised and funded by Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA), an arm of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which oversees the US intelligence community. Two years later, NtechLab won a $15,000 second-place prize in another IARPA technology challenge.

"Participation in the assessment does not indicate NIST approval of the business or other practices of any participant," NIST said in an email. An IARPA spokesperson said its work requires it to maintain awareness of the world's leading innovations and that awards do not signal government endorsement.

The CEOs and founders of VisionLabs, NtechLab and Tevian are now on a list of people who jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation believes should be sanctioned. The foundation points to the companies' involvement in Moscow's video surveillance system, which it says is used to persecute political activists. The companies did not respond to questions about their inclusion on the list.

UNDER OBSERVATION

The preventive detentions, coupled with other pressure from police, so upended the lives of some of its targets, they say they felt driven to leave Russia.

Luba Krutenko, a 32-year-old architect who was in police sights because of two prior arrests for protesting, said police showed up at her home seven or eight times in March and April last year. In early March, they came three times in two days.

"They were just giving me warnings, documents saying that I shouldn't go to rallies and if I go, a criminal case could be opened," she said.

She stopped answering the door to avoid the encounters. Then they began to call her.

During a phone call in April, a police officer told her they knew she was home. "They told me they can check the footage from the cameras by the entrance to my building and know if I'm inside," she said. She showed screenshots of several missed calls from police and of a text message informing her that they were standing outside her home.

She stopped answering the phone and went on vacation in the town of Onega in northern Russia. When she got back to Moscow, on May 6, police were waiting for her on the platform as she exited the train.

"They knew what carriage I was in because they waited right outside it," she said. Krutenko showed a video of the encounter. Police asked her to sign a document warning her against protesting. Krutenko shared a copy of the signed document and said she signed six such documents during different encounters with the police last year.

The next encounter came three days later, just after she entered a Moscow metro station on Russia's Victory Day. Two police officers approached, asked her to show her ID and informed her that the security camera by the metro's payment gate had recognised her. They told her she was on a wanted list and escorted her to a police point in the metro station. After about 40 minutes, two more officers arrived and told her she was being detained and would be taken to the police station. One of the officers carried a machine gun, she said.

At the police station, she demanded an explanation for her detention. She told one officer they were violating her rights. "I was angry. I told her 'you're keeping me here. This is my weekend. I have plans with friends'." Krutenko said the officer replied that people like her have no rights and called her a traitor. Another police officer told her that they were detaining her because an anti-war protest was planned in the city centre that day and that they had a list of would-be protesters – including her – whom they were trying to prevent from attending.

She was allowed to leave after about three hours, with another warning that she would risk jail if she was charged again with protesting.

"Because police are present in your life all the time, it makes it unpredictable," she said, describing the repeated encounters. "You think you can be detained at any time."

The surveillance and risk of detention made her decide to leave Russia in September. She now lives in Bonn, Germany, where she is in the process of completing an integration course.

On May 9, the same day Krutenko was detained, a police officer approached Sergei Pinchuk, a 27-year-old courier, seconds after he entered the Moscow metro. Pinchuk, who wore blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, that day, said police had a handheld electronic device with about 10 photos of him, all seemingly taken by metro security cameras on different dates.

At a nearby police station, a detective pushed him into the wall, grabbed him by the neck and called him names, he said.

A month prior, Pinchuk had stood alone in front of the Kremlin building holding a sign with the words '353 Criminal Code of Russia. Stop Putin,' referencing a Russian law that says waging an aggressive war is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The detective asked about this. "He said 'why did you do that? It's a hard time for our country'," said Pinchuk, who had been arrested, charged and fined for the protest. The detective also threatened to jail him for years and create problems for his family, he said.

In mid-August, Pinchuk and his friend climbed a cell tower in his town Naro-Fominsk, southwest of Moscow, and placed a Ukrainian flag at the top. The next day, while Pinchuk was visiting his parents, his brother called and informed him that police had stopped by Pinchuk's home and were looking for him. A few hours later, Pinchuk was at the airport, catching the first flight he could find to Tbilisi, Georgia. Later police called his mother and texted his friends asking where he was. He decided to relocate to the United States where he said he felt safer. He now lives in Seattle and is seeking asylum.

Chernyshov, the protester detained twice on the same day, left Russia and is in Minneapolis with his wife and son. He decided to leave after police again detained him in the metro on Sept. 1 on his way to work. He said they kept him handcuffed in a cell overnight and tased him with a stun gun when he asked them to loosen or remove the cuffs. They didn't allow him to drink or use the bathroom and kept the lights on all night, he said. The next morning, they released him without charge. Chernyshov provided photos of several of his detentions and protests.

More than two weeks later, he said, as he was about to get into his car to return home from the gym, a hooded man sprayed paint on his face. The paint stung his eyes and left marks on his face. After the incident, he received an anonymous letter threatening to harm or jail him if he didn't stop expressing his political views. The letter contained a photo of the attack.

"So I realised that I needed to leave Russia as quickly as I could," he said.