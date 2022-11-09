Africa's heritage sites in peril as planet heats up

Africa has about a fifth of the world's population, but produces less than 4% of global carbon dioxide emissions, the major driver of climate change.

Despite this, the continent is disproportionately affected by climate impacts such as droughts and floods, underlining the need for countries to invest in projects that protect infrastructure and improve resilience.

At the COP27 UN climate summit in Egypt, which started on Sunday, world leaders will debate how much financial assistance rich countries should provide to developing nations to help them cope with the effects of global warming.

TYPHOONS, FLOODS AND EROSION

There is no comprehensive data on the total number of African heritage spots at risk, but research co-led by Simpson on coastal sites found that 56 locations are already facing flooding and erosion exacerbated by rising sea levels.

By 2050, if greenhouse gas emissions continue on their current trajectory, this number could more than triple to 198 sites, said the study, published in the scientific journal Nature Climate Change in February.

Places at risk include the imposing ruins of the Numidian-Roman port of Sabratha in Libya, Algeria's ancient Punic-Roman trading post of Tipasa and Egypt's North Sinai archeological sites, the study found.

Kunta Kinteh Island in Gambia, and the Togolese village of Aneho-Glidji - both tied to Africa's slave trade history - are also in danger, it said.

A vast array of sites of exceptional natural value are also extremely vulnerable as higher temperatures melt glaciers, raising sea levels and bringing more coastal erosion.

These include rich biodiversity hubs such as Cape Verde's Curral Velho wetland with its unique vegetation and migratory birds and Aldabra in the Seychelles, one of the world's largest raised coral atolls, and home to the Aldabra giant tortoise.

"African sites are really, really in danger because of climate disruptions," said Lazare Eloundou Assomo, director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre.

"We see typhoons, we see floods, we see erosion, we see fires. I would say climate change is one of the major challenges that world heritage is facing now - and in the future."

Assomo said he was particularly concerned about sites such as Africa's tallest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania, which is expected to lose its glaciers by 2040 and is experiencing increased outbreaks of wildfires.

HERITAGE, TOURISM AT STAKE

As climate change threatens the future of Africa's natural and cultural riches, jobs and tourism linked to the heritage sites are also being jeopardised.

This could spell disaster for attractions such as Ghana's slave forts, Namibia's indigenous rock art, and the wildebeest migration in Kenya's Maasai Mara, which together draw droves of visitors and millions of dollars in annual tourism revenues.

In Ghana, for example, the castles have not only shaped the country's history but have also become pilgrimage sites for the African diaspora looking to reconnect with their roots and honour their forefathers.

Events such as Ghana's "Year of Return" in 2019, to mark 400 years since the first recorded African slaves arrived in the Americas, saw record numbers of African-Americans and European Africans visiting the country for heritage tours.

In Namibia, tens of thousands of visitors arrive each year to see some of Africa's largest collections of rock art, generating much-needed income for local communities in the sparsely populated southern African nation.

The ancient rock paintings and engravings, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Twyfelfontein, were created by San hunter-gatherers long before Damara herders and European colonialists arrived.

But archaeologists fear climate-linked flash floods, dust, vegetation growth, fungus and desert animals seeking water close to these sites pose a threat to the art's survival.

From Indonesia to Australia, archaeologists have found climate change impacts such as more variable temperatures, flooding and wildfires are causing blistering, peeling, and even rock explosions at important sites of ancient art.

Independent Namibian archaeologist Alma Mekondjo Nankela fears the same lies in store for her nation's rock art heritage.

"We can really see that the artwork is deteriorating and it's deteriorating actually very fast," she said, adding that most of the factors causing the deterioration were "likely linked to climate change."

She added that urgent funding and resources were needed to further understand and track long-term climate changes over the years.