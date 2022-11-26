Low-carbon culture? Energy transitions urged to prioritise people

"The transition to climate neutrality has to happen in a fair way, or it just will not happen," the EU's climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said in a statement.

OPPORTUNITIES SCARCE

European nations have a head-start when it comes to funding the social safety net and new employment creation efforts needed to back a low-carbon economic transformation that does not leave people behind.

Fossil fuel-reliant developing countries are now seeking support to do the same, said Rensie Panda, acting policy manager in the Papua New Guinea (PNG) National Energy Authority.

She pointed to the high cost of weaning her Pacific island nation - which exports oil and gas - off the diesel generators it depends on, as well as the polluting shipping and air transport it relies on for trade.

"It's hard to move away from a business-as-usual approach," she told the event on investing in just transitions, adding that oil and gas firms have for decades contributed to development and livelihoods in the places they operate.

To reach its goal of sourcing 70% of its energy from renewables by 2030 and becoming carbon-neutral by mid-century, PNG will need to start training its people for new jobs in clean energy, such as solar, she said.

But in many parts of the world, including Africa, those skills are still hard to come by, said Ben Odongo, an energy youth fellow with the UN climate champions team.

In his country, Uganda, young people have found it far easier to get training to work in the oil and gas industry - with the government planning to exploit and export its reserves via the East African Crude Oil Pipeline in coming years - than in renewables, he said.

"If you want to learn about (clean energy), it takes a lot of personal dedication," he said.

The government and businesses are not making enough effort to create green opportunities for young people, who are increasingly aware of how fossil fuels are driving climate change, he added.

UN.PLAN

The challenge of securing an energy transition that includes measures to help countries and communities deal with the fallout of cutting dirty power has been discussed at UN climate talks for several years - and is rising up the agenda fast.

The "Sharm el-Sheikh Implementation Plan", agreed by governments at COP27, includes a section on "pathways to a just transition", including setting up a new work programme on the topic and an annual minister-level dialogue from next year.