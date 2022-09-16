Princess Catherine, the commoner who is key to British monarchy

Kate Middleton, wife of the new heir to the throne Prince William, has grown from a commoner who captivated the future monarch to the beating heart of the British royal family, as it faces a future without the beloved queen at its helm.

Born Catherine Middleton, the eldest of three children of middle-class, self-made entrepreneurs is now the Princess of Wales, a title last held by William's late mother Diana whose celebrity power and charity work eclipsed the royals around her.

Kate, by contrast, has kept a lower profile, fulfilling an increasingly busy diary of royal engagements quietly and without controversy while also earning a reputation as global fashion icon who regularly graces the front pages of glossy magazines.

Comparisons with Diana, whose oval sapphire and diamond engagement ring Kate now wears, will be inevitable, but commentators, aides and William himself say she will be not try to emulate her famous predecessor.

William himself addressed the comparisons when they got engaged in 2010.

"No one is trying to fill my mother's shoes," he said. "It's about making your own future, your own destiny, and Kate will do a very good job of that."

Her combination of glamour and hard graft has contributed to the popularity of the 40-year-old, who, along with William, is now regarded by Britons as the modern face of the 1,000-year-old institution that thrived for decades under the late queen.

Although King Charles, her father-in-law, has enjoyed a recent surge in the ratings since his mother's death, he has not always enjoyed widespread support, raising questions about how the royals will fare from now on.

As well as being the wife of the future king, Kate is also the mother of another, her eldest son Prince George, and his two siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.