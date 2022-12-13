Nigerian Army massacred children in its war on Islamist insurgents, witnesses say

Cultural differences deepened troops' alienation. Though many share the region's main faith of Islam, most hail from elsewhere in Nigeria and don't speak the local languages. And in a war in which insurgents have forced minors to fight, soldiers said they couldn't even trust in the innocence of children.

In the first attack he witnessed on an army location, the soldier who said he wanted to avenge his friend’s death said he saw 8- or 9-year-olds carrying guns and loading ammunition into magazines. "I saw it with my own eyes," he said. "There was one, the gun was too heavy for him, they tied it around him with a string, and he went with it."

SMOTHERING BABIES

Some of the children the army targeted, however, were infants and toddlers – too young to load a gun. Soldiers killed them just as their mothers thought they had landed in safe hands.

Yagana Bukar said she was hiding in a stand of gum trees, with seven other women and nine children, after escaping from insurgents about four years ago. When soldiers approached the group, she at first feared they were Boko Haram.

But they reassured her, she said: They were from the Nigerian Army and had come to reunite the group with the families from whom they'd been kidnapped. Bukar had been held by the insurgents for over a year and was anxious to go back to Baga, her hometown on the shores of Lake Chad. She climbed into the soldiers' trucks with the other women and children.

After driving some distance, the troops stopped. A soldier asked Bukar to hand him Sani, one of her 4-month-old twins, saying he wanted to check whether the boy was healthy, she said. With one hand, she said, the soldier then blocked the infant's mouth and nose. The baby's legs began to kick.

A second soldier took her other twin, Musa, asking to play with him. He turned his back to Bukar, and she couldn't see what he was doing.

Both babies were returned to her limp.

The men "said they were sleeping," Bukar said. "The children were not sleeping, and I started crying, because I saw what the soldiers had done."

She angrily accused the troops of deceiving her.

"I cursed them, I told them that they betrayed us, they lied to us," she said. "And now they brought us here to the bush and killed our children. I told them that I will never forgive them."

In response, she said, one of the soldiers slapped her.

The soldiers took the seven remaining, older children into the bush, she said. Gunshots rang out. When the troops returned, the other women asked where their children were.

"Forget about the children," Bukar recalled the soldiers saying. "They are no more."

Bintu Ibrahim, who was in the group of former captives with Bukar, said she saw the soldiers take both of Bukar's children. She watched as each boy's mouth and nose were covered, and said both were returned dead. She said she too heard the gunshots in the bush. After the soldiers returned, she said, the women desperately questioned them about what had happened, and finally, the troops admitted they had killed the rest of the children.

In a separate event a few years ago, Felerin, a mother of two toddlers, said she and other mothers who had escaped insurgents were detained at the army's Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital. Soldiers told the women that their children needed injections for malaria and other afflictions, she said.

The soldiers gave several of the children shots and took them into another room, shutting the door behind them. After some time, Felerin, then 28, became worried. "Where are my two children?" she recalled asking the soldiers.

The soldiers – part of an army that only five days before had offered her protection – tried to block her path, she said.

Felerin could hear her 2-year-old son Sadiq shouting through the door: "Mama, Mama!"

Felerin said she was finally able to force her way into the room. There, she found Sadiq, writhing in pain. His 3-year-old brother Ibrahim lay beside him, already dead, she said.

Sadiq "was still calling out for me," she said. She tried to cradle Sadiq's dying body, but soldiers would not allow it. "They're Boko Haram children anyway," she recalled a soldier saying. "What use are they?"

At least 10 children were in the room, either dead or dying, Felerin said. A friend who said she was rescued along with Felerin said that soldiers took away children – including her own young son – for what the women believed were injections to improve the children's health. Her son died after they returned him to her. The woman, Acayu, was in another room when Felerin returned, sobbing, and told her what had happened to her own children.

After her release from army custody, Felerin recounted the killings to her sister and another woman she met at a displaced persons' camp, according to both women.

Felerin endured other losses as well. She said she'd been forced to leave behind her eldest son, then 5, during her escape from an insurgent camp that was under attack by the military. And at Giwa Barracks, days before her other sons were killed, soldiers gave her an injection and pills, ending her six-month pregnancy. She was still bleeding from the abortion when she forced her way into the room where her sons died.

When she was finally released by the soldiers, she felt she had nothing left. "No children, no family," she said.

SNATCHING TEENS

In some remote communities where territory remained hotly contested, the army's approach to killing children was brazen and routine: It launched raids door-to-door or in markets to nab children and teens for suspected complicity with insurgents.

In Kukawa, where the waterhole massacre took place, the army regularly rounded up children to search them for weapons, interrogate them, or even kill them to ensure they wouldn't pose a future threat, said 12 civilians and four soldiers and guards.

Before the war, Kukawa, a poky frontier town about 40 km (25 miles) southwest of Lake Chad, was a poor but stable place to live. Men farmed or sold firewood and clothes, while women traded spices, groundnut cakes and oil in the market.

Since then, the town, crossable by foot in an hour or less, has become a fierce battleground and one of the most chaotic places in the northeast. More than 500 people were killed in 60 violent events recorded in the broader Kukawa area between 2019 and 2021, according to data collected by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, a US-based nonprofit organisation that tracks political violence.

A soldier who was involved in the July 2020 waterhole massacre in Kukawa said that it was one example among more than two dozen he had witnessed in the area in recent years in which children were rounded up and killed. Reconstruction of the massacre and the events that led up to it is based on five separate accounts – by the soldier and four civilians.

The soldier and two fathers said a group of insurgents had been to the town in the days before the killings. Insurgents often came to buy goods at the local markets and preach their extreme interpretation of Islam, according to several Kukawa residents. The visits riled the army, which frequently responded with crackdowns on the residents, especially on men and boys seen as possible combatants or collaborators.

The day of the massacre, the soldier said, his commander ordered troops to round up "Boko Haram children" from the town.

In the afternoon, one father said he was at the central market selling medicines when he learned that dozens of soldiers and local militia members were seizing and beating children, including his 15-year-old son. He said he was unable to get close to where his son was – he was blocked by soldiers – and could only watch from afar as a group of boys was whipped with crops and interrogated by soldiers. He was able to see, however, that 10 or more children and teenagers were packed into a pickup and driven west, out of Kukawa, down the road to the waterhole.

Another father who was meeting with friends east of the market said his daughter ran to him that afternoon, crying, saying that soldiers were gathering up children, including his 13-year-old son. The soldiers were beating some and forcing others to do frog-jumps, the daughter told him. The father arrived at the market after the soldiers had left. He and the other father joined residents in an unsuccessful search for the boys that lasted hours, until nightfall.

At the waterhole that day, in the hour before sundown, two other Kukawa residents witnessed the scene from different vantage points. One was Kaka, the youth who had been collecting firewood. He described hearing the soldiers speaking pidgin English as their captives pleaded, in Hausa, that they couldn't understand. As he secretly watched from behind the acacia tree, he saw the adults get shot and then saw at least 10 children killed.

The second person, a local trader, said he was walking back from a nearby village just before sundown when he saw military vehicles and Nigerian Army soldiers standing by a large pit in the ground a few paces from the waterhole. He also hid behind a tree and heard the troops speaking pidgin English.

While the trader didn't see the shooting, he watched as the troops used shovels to bury about 20 bodies. Even from a distance, he said, he could tell most of the bodies were those of children. The other bodies belonged to women, he said, obvious from the flowing wraps they were wearing.

The soldier gave a slightly different account of the sequence of events and a higher death toll. Discrepancies are not uncommon among witnesses to multiple traumatic events, say experts in atrocity investigations.

The soldier said that after taking the abducted children to the waterhole, he helped dig the pit that would become their grave.

There, he said, he saw several comrades shoot at least 20 children dead. He was then ordered to pick up more ammunition in a neighbouring town, he said. When he returned, he said, he saw at least 10 more corpses, including women with infants tied to their backs.

He was ordered to deepen the grave, he said. After that, the soldiers dragged the bodies over to the pit, stacked them inside and covered them with dirt.

He watched from his gun truck. "I was asked to come down to drag them, but I told them I was on the gun so I couldn't," he said. "The smell of blood was too much … I didn't want to smell the blood, it was getting to my head."

The following day, the two fathers and other residents discovered a large square of newly overturned ground near the waterhole, surrounded by tire tracks and boot prints. They could immediately see it was a fresh grave, said the father of the 15-year-old.

The group did not try to dig up the bodies because they were afraid the soldiers would kill them, according to the 13-year-old's father.

"There is nothing we can do except leave the case to God," he said.

The four civilian sources all described the grave as being at nearly the same spot by the waterhole. A mass grave in that location could not be independently confirmed. The soldier described a location slightly to the north.

Kaka said he returned to the waterhole the day after the shooting to retrieve a wheelbarrow of firewood he had abandoned in his fright. Blood stained the soil covering the fresh grave, he said.

Deeply disturbed by what he'd witnessed, Kaka left town shortly after the massacre.

"I am trying to forget it," he said.

'I DIDN'T SEE A SINGLE CHILD SURVIVE'

Military round-ups of children plagued other towns, as well. They often followed visits by insurgents to the area or gunfights with the army, or were driven simply by the suspicion that young people were supporting the enemy.

In mid-2018, a few dozen kilometres southwest of Kukawa, the Nigerian Army stormed the town of Gasarwa after insurgents had passed through. Soldiers gathered children from the community and surrounding villages, two witnesses said.

"They kept rounding up more and more of them," said one of the witnesses, a soldier who said he participated in the shooting. "We opened fire."

He said the operation lasted from morning until almost midnight. "I didn't see a single child survive that day."

At least 40 children were killed during the operation, and likely far more, according to an armed guard who drove a vehicle in the convoy.

"They killed a lot," said the guard, referring to the troops. He said he was among the first armed forces to leave Gasarwa, as children were still dying in the town. "One of them was screaming," he recalled.

Residents described scenes of mayhem, as people fled amid the crack of bullets, blast of explosives and searing heat and smoke of burning buildings.

"They killed so many children," said Falta, a woman in her mid-50s. Running through the bush near Gasarwa, Falta said, she caught sight of Nigerian troops standing by a pile of corpses "one on top of another; we can’t even imagine how they put those bodies together that way."

She showed a reporter scars on her legs, from injuries she said she suffered while repeatedly diving into bushes to hide from the soldiers.