A jailed Hong Kong lawyer defies Beijing's campaign to subjugate the city

ACTIVISM IGNITED

Chow studied at Ying Wa Girls' School in the hills of Hong Kong Island. She was a star pupil, graduating in 2003 with five As in her A-level exams, according to a school magazine. That paved the way for her admission to Cambridge to study natural sciences. It was here, Chow said, that she "began to dabble in activism."

She joined the Amnesty International society on campus, floated glowing lanterns down the River Cam to commemorate the Tiananmen crackdown, and protested outside the Chinese embassy in London's Portland Place. She also invited Chinese dissident Wang Dan, who was jailed twice after the Tiananmen crackdown before moving to the United States, to the Cambridge student union. The event drew a packed crowd of largely mainland Chinese students.

After graduating with first class honors, she embarked on doctoral studies in geophysics. But Chow's focus, analysing seismic data from the Tibetan plateau, had become mired by Chinese red tape. Protests in the Tibetan capital of Lhasa in 2008, as well as criticism of the way local officials handled the Sichuan earthquake that killed nearly 70,000 people that same year, prompted authorities to restrict information and access to parts of western China.

"The research that we did was suddenly suspended by the Chinese government," Chow said in an interview in May 2021 in her chambers, where books by dissidents such as Alexander Solzhenitsyn could be seen in the hallway. "Although you wouldn't necessarily say it was a crackdown, this was the first time I felt the government's power, with direct effects."

Chow met with her doctoral supervisor to discuss her future. "It was obvious that her interests had gone to other areas," Keith Priestley, now a retired emeritus professor, said in a phone interview. "She stated her passion for working on human rights activities and decided that the law was more in keeping with her interests than geophysics. I respected that."

Chow returned to Hong Kong in 2010 and joined Labour Action China, a group that helps mainland factory workers seek legal recourse for occupational injuries, including the lung disease silicosis. Her first week there, she was assigned to monitor a court case in a factory town in China's southern Pearl River Delta.

"I was clueless on what was going on," she recalled in the 2021 interview, adding that she had no idea how to write a submission in support of the worker. That experience, she said, would lead to her studying law.

Shek Ping-kwan, the program coordinator of Labour Action China, said Chow's fluency in Cantonese, Mandarin and English and analytical mind proved to be assets, making her a bridge between Chinese workers, mainland officials and foreigners. "She could join anyone for a chat, a smoke or a drink," said Shek. "She had no airs."

In Hong Kong, Chow organised dinners of spicy hotpot where the high-octane Chinese spirit baijiu flowed freely. The meetings brought together a diverse crowd, her friends said.

She also showed an obstinate side. One friend recalls a grueling group hike in the hills of Hong Kong where she insisted on sticking to a tough but more scenic route over the protests of others. "We agreed on this plan, so we're going to finish it," the friend recalled Chow saying.

'FULL CIRCLE'

She began studying law part-time in 2011, taking evening classes in Hong Kong. She also became increasingly involved in the human rights work of the Alliance, especially efforts to free the dissident writer and activist Liu Xiaobo and Liu Xia, his wife. Along with other activists in Hong Kong, Chow shaved her head in 2014 in solidarity with Liu Xia, who was under house arrest at the time and reportedly suffering from severe depression. Liu Xia now lives abroad.

In 2015, she became vice chairperson of the Alliance, taking on a more public role. Things had come "full circle," she said. "I began joining the Alliance's annual candlelight vigil since I was a primary school kid; the story of what happened on Tiananmen opened my eyes to the evils in this world."

The next year, Chow was admitted to the Hong Kong Bar. She would soon be representing her fellow activists.

With the imposition of the National Security Law in June 2020, police began arresting Hong Kong's leading pro-democracy figures. Chow turned her attention to defending some of them, often working pro bono, according to two colleagues. Her clients included Gwyneth Ho, a former reporter who was one of the 47 activists detained for running in the primary vote in 2020. It was a bail request for Ho, who is still in detention, that Chow was preparing when she was arrested in September last year.

The National Security Law was enacted to "restore the enjoyment of rights and freedoms" that many people living in Hong Kong "had been unable to enjoy during the period of serious violence" between mid-2019 and early 2020, the Hong Kong Chief Executive's Office said in its statement. The law, it said, had "swiftly and effectively restored stability and security."

Chow kept a sleeping bag in her office and often worked through the night, recalls a fellow barrister who asked not to be named. To keep her energy up, she would nosh on junk food. "When you smelled the cup-noodle odor in the morning, you would know she'd been working through the night again," the barrister said.

It was her pro-democracy work that brought her together with Ye Du, the mainland activist. They have played out parts of their romance in public.

In a letter to Ye Du last year, which was published in Hong Kong's Ming Pao newspaper, Chow described the first time she visited him in Guangzhou in 2012. She recalled how he'd pointed out the surveillance cameras outside his home, the police sentry box built to monitor him, and a tall plain-clothes police officer monitoring the couple while they ate meals together. Through her relationship with Ye Du, Chow said, she had learned how to coexist with "big brother" surveillance.