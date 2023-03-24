US and China wage war beneath the waves - over internet cables

Washington’s decision to nix any Hong Kong terminus for the four planned subsea cable deals upended the plans of Google, Meta and Amazon. These tech titans have been among the biggest investors in new cables over the last decade as they seek to link up a network of data centres in the United States and Asia that underpin their fast-growing Cloud computing businesses, according to TeleGeography.

The first, a project owned by Google and Meta known as the Pacific Light Cable Network, will now only transmit data from the United States to Taiwan and the Philippines, after Team Telecom recommended that the FCC reject the Hong Kong leg. The section of the cable going to Hong Kong, spanning hundreds of miles, is currently lying abandoned on the ocean floor, two people involved in the deal said.

In an unsuccessful appeal to the FCC, Google and Meta said Team Telecom’s argument that China might intercept data on the cable was “unsupported and speculative,” and that its decision was “a referendum on China, rather than the assertion of any real specific concern,” according to an Aug. 20, 2020, submission by the companies that is available on the FCC website.

Similarly, the Bay to Bay Express Cable System, developed by Amazon, Meta and China Mobile, will not run as planned from Singapore to Hong Kong to California. As part of a deal struck between Amazon, Meta and Team Telecom, China Mobile left the consortium and the cable was rebranded as CAP-1, with a new route from Grover Beach, California, to the Philippines, three people involved said. The cable had already been almost entirely laid along the original route, and the section to Hong Kong now sits unused in the depths, the people said.

Google, Meta and Amazon declined to comment. China Mobile did not respond to requests for comment.

There is evidence the US campaign has slowed China’s subsea cable juggernaut.

HMN Tech supplied 18% of the subsea cables to have come online in the last four years, but the Chinese firm is only due to build 7% of cables currently under development worldwide, according to TeleGeography. These figures are based on the total length of cable laid, not the number of projects.

In a tit-for-tat manoeuvre, China has thrown up a roadblock on a cable in which Meta is an investor, according to two cable consultants with direct knowledge of the project.

That cable, known as the Southeast Asia-Japan 2 cable, was planned to run from Singapore through Southeast Asia and touch down in Hong Kong and mainland China before going on to South Korea and Japan. China has delayed giving a licence for the cable to pass through the South China Sea, citing concerns about the potential for the cable manufacturer - Japan’s NEC - to insert spy equipment on the line, the consultants said.

In response to Reuters’ questions, an NEC spokesperson said it does not comment on individual projects, but said that it does not insert surveillance equipment into its cables.

Meta and China’s foreign ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

In recent years, the US government has blocked American firms from using telecom gear from Chinese firms that Washington has deemed to be national security threats, and it has banned several Chinese state-owned telecom companies from operating in US territory.

Among them is China Telecom, which had previously won authorization to provide services in the United States. The FCC revoked that authorisation in 2021, saying China Telecom’s America’s unit "is subject to exploitation, influence and control by the Chinese government.” The agency cited examples of the company using its access to U.S networks to misroute international traffic back to Chinese servers.

China Telecom failed to convince a US court to reverse that decision.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington last year said the FCC has "abused state power and maliciously attacked Chinese telecom operators” without any factual basis.

Team Telecom’s DeBacker said China uses similar tactics on undersea cables, declining to give specific examples.

“The risk is real," DeBacker said. "It has materialised in the past, and what we're trying to do is prevent it from materialising in the future."