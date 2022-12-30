Lawyers exit Hong Kong as they face campaign of intimidation

Anonymous threats sent by text message and email. GPS tracking devices placed under a car, and Chinese "funeral money" sent to an office. Ambushes by reporters working for state-controlled media. Accusations of disloyalty in the press.

These are some of the methods deployed in a campaign of intimidation being waged against lawyers in Hong Kong who take on human rights cases, have criticised a China-imposed national security law or raised alarms about threats to the rule of law. While some of Hong Kong's leading rights lawyers have been detained in the past two-and-a-half years, many others have become the target of a more insidious effort to cleanse the city of dissent – part of a wider crackdown by the ruling Communist Party on lawyers across China, say activists, legal scholars and diplomats.

Michael Vidler, one of the city's top human rights lawyers, is among them. Vidler left Hong Kong in April, a couple of months after a judge named his law firm six times in a ruling that convicted four pro-democracy protesters on charges of illegal assembly and possession of unauthorised weapons. Vidler interpreted the judgment as "a call to action" on the city's national security police "to investigate me," he told Reuters in an interview last month in Europe. He asked that his location not be disclosed.

The event that precipitated his hasty departure, Vidler said, was the appearance of articles in the state-backed media in Hong Kong about him. One said he was the representative of an "anti-China" group. Within days, the British national left his home of three decades.

Vidler tried to make an inconspicuous exit. He sent a suitcase to a friend before flying out. On the day of departure, he met the friend with the suitcase and went to the airport. But on arriving, reporters from state-backed media outlets were waiting.

They "descended on me as a mob at the check-in counter, taking photos of my travel documents," Vidler said. His last-minute flight plans were known only to his wife, the airline and immigration authorities, he said, which "clearly shows that this information was provided by official sources" to the media.

"This was in my view state-sponsored intimidation and harassment," said Vidler, whose wife and children later left Hong Kong. A government spokesman called Vidler's characterisation of events "baseless and erroneous."

Other high-profile departures include former Bar Association chairman Paul Harris. He left his home of decades for England hours after being called in for questioning by national security police. Harris, too, was hounded by reporters from state-backed outlets at the airport as he departed.

The intimidation is having a broad chilling effect, as less prominent lawyers also flee the city. A major catalyst is Hong Kong's national security law, which was imposed in June 2020, after a wave of anti-government protests shook the city the previous year. The law includes life sentences for vaguely worded offenses such as subversion, secession and collusion with foreign forces. Facing or fearing prosecution under the law, or concerned about threats to Hong Kong's freedoms, many lawyers and legal academics have quietly departed, mostly to Britain, Australia and North America.