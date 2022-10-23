Energy crisis tests resilience of Italian businesses

Like other Italian businesses wrestling with the energy crisis sparked by the Ukraine war, Pelliconi has seen costs for electricity and gas more than triple in relation to turnover this year, compounding problems posed by higher steel prices.

In some cases it has been able to pass on almost two thirds of the cost increases to its customers and plans to further hike prices next year.

Higher prices contributed to the 16.2% rise in manufacturing turnover Italy reported in July on a calendar adjusted basis, but volumes also increased by 1.7%. That broadly compares with a 0.8% yearly drop in Germany.

DARKENING PICTURE

Traditionally the laggard among the biggest euro zone economies, Italy has experienced a more vigorous post-pandemic rebound in terms of industrial output than France and Germany, Intesa Sanpaolo economist Paolo Mameli said.

After growth exceeded expectations in the first half, the situation has worsened rapidly and the government now expects the Italian economy to have shrunk in the third quarter, with the contraction seen lasting until mid-2023.

Investors have trouble gauging the depth of the slump awaiting the European economy and debt-laden Italy.

"The euro area outlook remains unusually uncertain," Goldman Sachs economists said.

Goldman expects an around 1% contraction in the bloc's economy through the second quarter of next year, adding that resilient industrial activity could limit the fall to 0.2% while it would approach 3% in a worst case scenario.

The coping strategies adopted by firms like Bologna-based Pelliconi are an element in the equation that will determine the final outcome, according to UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel.

"Companies are adjusting, it's wrong to assume they aren't. We see that all the time when we look at our clients: businesses are reorganising their value chains, their logistics, everything," he recently told a labour conference.

"So far households and companies have proven more resilient than anticipated ... markets worry a lot over Italy's performance within the euro zone overlooking the fact that Italy keeps growing more than France or Germany," he added, noting that corporate deposits were up 35% from pre-pandemic levels.