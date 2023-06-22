The Africans fighting on Russia's front line in Ukraine

Tarimo also ended up treading the path of a handful of other Africans who took up arms for Wagner in Ukraine. Reuters has traced the stories of three of these men – Tarimo, a young Zambian man called Lemekani Nyirenda and Komenan Aboya from Ivory Coast. The reporting shows they came to Russia in hope of advancement, fell into crime and were jailed on drug convictions.

The three African inmates were among the tens of thousands of Russian convicts who took up Wagner's offer of a pardon in return for six months service in Ukraine. In the mercenary army's ranks these men would serve alongside fighters mainly from Russia and former Soviet states, but also small numbers of Afghans and Arabs, some of whom may have been recruited on Wagner's previous foreign campaigns.

The three men's stories tell of soaring ambitions and broken dreams. They also show the strength of the bond some young Africans feel for Russia, which is untarnished by an imperial past in a continent where it had no lasting colonies. Claire Amuhaya, a Kenyan lecturer at Moscow's People's Friendship University, which draws many of its students from Africa, said this bond was forged during the Cold War when the Soviet Union backed African independence movements and supported the armed wing of South Africa's African National Congress in its fight against white minority rule.

The connection remains to this day, even though many African countries hold far more significant trade balances with the European Union and United States, and have adopted a largely neutral stance on the war in Ukraine. In March last year, 17 African countries, including South Africa, abstained as the United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to reprimand Russia for invading Ukraine. The presidents of South Africa and Zambia are now among a group of African leaders seeking to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

The Wagner Group as well has cemented strong ties with several African governments over the past decade with operations in at least eight African nations, according to leaked US documents, including Mali, Libya and Central African Republic.

Officials in the three men's homelands - Tanzania, Zambia and Ivory Coast - didn't respond to questions for this article about the individual cases and about Wagner's recruitment of foreign nationals.

BIG DREAMS

Nemes Tarimo was born into a middle class family but orphaned at an early age. His extended family raised him in Mbezi kwa Msuguri, a suburb on the western fringes of Dar es Salaam where Tarimo inherited a house tucked alongside the main highway out of the city. His social media profiles show that before leaving for Russia he worked as an accountant for a logistics firm.

"Nemes was ambitious," said his cousin, Rehema Kigobe. She described him as a quiet, non-confrontational person who loved computers and reading. He dreamed of moving abroad then launching a business or political career in his homeland. "He wanted to be a big person," she said.

In Russia, Tarimo chronicled his new life on social media, posting photographs from the seaside resort of Sochi, the skyscrapers of Moscow's financial district, and from a cultural festival at his language institute. In December 2018, he attended an international youth conference in Moscow addressed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and appeared in a promotional video for the event. Tarimo was also pictured at several events hosted by the Tanzanian embassy, sometimes with the ambassador. Tanzanian embassy officials didn't respond to requests for comment for this article.

In 2020, Tarimo briefly returned from Russia. He tried to become a parliamentary candidate for Tanzania's main centre-right opposition party Chadema, narrowly missing out on selection, party documents show. He did not stay in Tanzania long, telling relatives that his fiancee was pregnant and he wanted to return to Moscow for the birth. Tarimo's fiancee or child could not be identified.

Family members said more recently Tarimo became harder to contact and that he would change phone numbers often, calling relatives using the numbers of friends in Moscow. Somewhere along the line he slipped into crime.

He was arrested in January 2021 in a residential district in south Moscow. According to court papers, police officers reported seeing Tarimo hiding items in the snow. They said he appeared nervous, his eyes darting from side to side. The court documents said he was carrying 8.33 grams of mephedrone, divided up into small bundles, ready for distribution.

The court handed down a sentence of seven years in a "strict regime" prison, where conditions are tougher, with fewer rights to receive visitors, correspondence and spending money. A person who was in the courtroom said Tarimo appeared to understand little during his trial and was in a state of shock when his sentence was announced. Tarimo's state-appointed lawyer Alexander Shilkin said that the term was light for a drug dealing charge and that prosecutors had accepted a plea for a relatively lenient sentence. "I hadn't heard that he died," said Shilkin. "That is very sad. He seemed to me to be a good person who committed his crime due to his difficult circumstances."

Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Russia Behind Bars prisoners' rights watchdog said Tarimo was incarcerated at Yaroslavl region's Penal Colony No. 2 in the city of Rybinsk, 267 kilometres north of Moscow. Russian prison authorities didn't comment.

Reuters spoke to five foreign students who knew Tarimo during his time in Russia. Some of the students said they worked part-time off-the-books jobs on building sites or in restaurants in order to help fund their studies. All said they were shocked that Tarimo, who they described as reserved and respectful, had become involved in drugs. Kristian Malundama, who lived in the same student hostel as Tarimo, said he first learnt of the Tanzanian's arrest from the building's superintendent, after Tarimo vanished suddenly in January 2021. "I had trouble believing it," said Malundama, who is from the Democratic Republic of Congo. "He was such a calm and serious boy."

Tarimo's relatives told Tanzanian media that he first informed them that he had been jailed in June 2022, almost eighteen months after his arrest.

The death report filed by Tarimo's commanding officer said the Tanzanian joined Wagner on Aug 24, 2022. Almost 400 convicts departed with the mercenary group's recruiters from prisons in the Yaroslavl region that day, according to Russian independent news site MediaZona.

On Mar 27, in response to questions, Prigozhin said he personally recruited Tarimo from prison. He quoted Tarimo as having compared the position of residents of Ukraine's mostly-Russian speaking Donbas region, which Russia has cast as central to its war in Ukraine, to that of Africans, who he said were treated as "animals" by white people. Prigozhin's account could not be verified.

Tarimo last contacted his relatives in October, according to several media reports in Tanzania. He said he was going deep into the mountains to serve food to soldiers, and that he would be unreachable for some time. He promised to come back to Tanzania in January 2023, "if God wished it."

"HELLO, I HAVE BAD NEWS FOR YOU"

Life was also filled with promise for Lemekani Nyirenda when, aged 19, he left his home in Zambia to continue his education in Russia. It was 2019. The outstanding student and devout Christian had won a Zambian government scholarship to study nuclear engineering in Moscow.

But Nyirenda didn't complete his studies. In November last year, his family learned he too had died in Ukraine fighting for Wagner. The news came in a text message from an unknown number: "Hello, I have bad news for you. Your son took part in a military operation in Ukraine. Unfortunately (he) tragically died. Will you be able to arrive in Russia? Lemekani left a will and personal belongings for you. I am very sorry… with all my heart." The message said nothing more about the circumstances of his death.