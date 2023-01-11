Hockey or health? World Cup sucks cash from poor Indian mining hub

They have called for more money to go to "high priority" social goals like healthcare, education and jobs, as mandated by rules governing the spending of funds collected from mining companies and handed out by District Mineral Foundations (DMFs).

DMF rules state that local communities must be involved in funding decisions, but villagers in Sundargarh said they were not consulted and that their consent for supporting the hockey tournament was assumed.

"This is a community-driven fund and they should have a say in what is essential for their development and well-being," said Oram Deme, president of Anchalik Surakshya Committee, a group working for indigenous people's rights in Sundargarh.

"People are told funds are there, don't you want to spend it and their nod is taken as an informed approval," Deme added. "Nobody knows what the plan is once the World Cup ends - who will maintain these grounds and who will really play here?"

State politician Shankar Oram, who sits on Sundargarh's DMF trust board, said that "money was allocated for hockey without discussion with the communities".

'CRADLE OF INDIAN HOCKEY'

There are nearly 600 hockey teams in Sundargarh, which is often called the "cradle of Indian hockey" due to the number of players from the district who have played for the national team.

"Except for two months of monsoons, the game is played every week," said Susanta Behera, a sports writer who is working on a book to document the history of hockey in Sundargarh.

"You can gauge its popularity by the fact that at weddings, hockey sticks are gifted to couples."

The administrative head of Sundargarh, Gavali Parag Harshad, said the government was tapping into the area's love of hockey, and that using the welfare funds to build a stadium and the 16 pitches was in keeping with the DMF's rules.

"'Why not spend on sports?' has been my question to those who criticise the idea," Harshad said.

"Players in every administrative block in the district will get a feel of playing on an international field. There will be changing rooms and gyms attached to the fields. Investing in sports is good."

Last month, Sundargarh organised hockey tournaments to raise awareness about the upcoming World Cup, which starts on Jan 13.

Beck's team played and lost, and he received a T-shirt bearing the logo of the event. He could not read what it said.

COAL JOBS SCARCE

Beck lives on the fringes of open-cast mining operations run by Mahanadi Coalfields, a subsidiary of state-run Coal India, in Basundhara.

Through the DMFs - set up by the Indian government in 2015 - mining leaseholders like Mahanadi Coalfields must contribute 10-30% of their royalties annually to improve welfare and job opportunities in areas impacted by the industry.

DMFs, which have been set up in 600 districts across 21 states, held more than 600 billion Indian rupees ($7.2 billion) as of March 2022, according to mining ministry data.

Contributions to the funds rose by almost 25% compared to the previous year, reflecting an increase in mining activity, according to a October report by the Mineral Inheritors Rights Association and the Environics Trust, two NGOs.

Yet, report co-author Saswati Svetlana said the study across four states showed that "many projects that DMF websites indicate as sanctioned and completed do not even exist".