How today’s America can learn from, rather than avoid, its racist past

My family and I also have felt the pain of racial violence. In a city once called Harmony Grove but now known as Commerce, some 40 miles from the highway marker along US 78, my father learned from his aunt what happened to his grandfather – my great-grandfather, General Bryson. In the 1930s, white men pulled General Bryson from the store he owned, and then tarred and feathered him, my father was told. General Bryson subsequently died, although his death certificate from the time makes no mention of the violence recounted to my father.

For African American families such as mine, connecting intimate stories to a larger history can be difficult and daunting. I would discover this as I sought to learn more about what happened to my father’s grandfather in the 1930s, a time when Jim Crow laws and segregation ruled the South and official records of violence against Black Americans were often unreliable or non-existent.

As part of a Reuters project examining the ancestral connections to slavery of America’s political elite, many of whom are involved in shaping what students learn today, I began to explore official records that might help me trace the path of my own ancestors: Black Americans whose time in the United States dates back to the days when chattel slavery was legal.

Not surprisingly, the tools that made it relatively straightforward to chart the lineages of white lawmakers weren’t nearly as effective when it came to tracing my own family’s journey. Hundreds of years ago, census takers did not record the names of the people enslaved in the United States, instead listing only their ages, genders and whether they were considered Black or of mixed race. Those slave schedules are emblematic of an official record that effectively silences the voices or misrepresents the experiences of minorities – or takes decades to acknowledge them. The Moore’s Ford sign, according to the Georgia Historical Society, is believed to be the first historical marker recognizing a lynching in Georgia or possibly the entire United States. It was erected in 1999, more than a half-century after the lynching itself.

But in thinking about the challenges my own family faced, and in talking with my father and with teachers past and present, I also found reason for optimism.

A poll showed widespread agreement among Americans of every race and political persuasion that issues such as slavery, segregation, Jim Crow and the Civil Rights Movement should be taught in US schools. Most – about 7 out of 10 – said middle and high school was the appropriate time, and some favored starting even earlier. Such consensus suggests it’s possible to come together for conversations about how to best learn from a shared past.

The history of slavery is hard no matter your race. In the course of his own scholarship, Michael Thurmond, the author of 'Freedom: Georgia’s Antislavery Heritage 1733-1865,' said he agonized over stories of African leaders who sold other Africans into slavery.

“That was painful for me to research, to understand and ultimately write it,” Thurmond said. “So I can see how some people can feel that way about other aspects of our history.”

Thurmond believes the United States could benefit from something like South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission. As a reporter, I covered the first hearings of that commission, established after apartheid ended in 1994 and chaired by Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The commission held public hearings on apartheid-era crimes on both sides of the struggle, allowed for amnesty to those who fully disclosed their role in human rights violations, and recommended reparations payments.

Thurmond, a former Georgia school district superintendent himself, said history should bring people together, not drive us apart.

“If we study it and understand it,” he said, “we emerge from this process a better people and hopefully even a better nation.”

CENSUS AND MAPS

Our first classrooms are our homes, our first history lessons drawn from family stories. As I arrived in Commerce, the city where many of those lessons were passed down through generations dating to the late 1800s, I thought about what I might learn during my visit here.

A descendant of storytellers and storylovers, I decided to pursue journalism fairly early. Northwestern’s Medill Journalism School was my top choice, and when I got there, I remember thinking that in addition to studying journalism, I would be able to immerse myself in what I thought of as the “other” history. That included courses focusing on the lives of the enslaved, not just the institution of slavery. I read the Black American abolitionist David Walker’s 'Appeal' for the first time at Northwestern. His 1829 pamphlet urging African Americans to break the “infernal chains of slavery” and telling whites “America is as much our country, as it is yours” is part of the reading list for a new high school African American Studies Advanced Placement course.

The educational opportunities that helped take me to Northwestern were a far cry from those my now 86-year-old father was afforded growing up in the segregated South. At that time, high school for Black students ended at the 11th grade in Commerce, so my father left Georgia to continue his education. He completed 12th grade at a boarding school for Black students at what is now Voorhees University, a historically Black institution in South Carolina. He then earned his bachelor’s in chemistry at what is now West Virginia State University.

He knows he was blessed to be surrounded by educators, most notably his mother, Julia Downs Bryson Rollins. As I researched my family’s ancestry, I also noted that in 1940, when my father was still a toddler, a boarder stayed with the family. He didn’t remember her, but as I looked more closely at the US census documents and other records, it became clear that the Black woman, Alma Wardlaw, had come from Atlanta to teach in Commerce. My father told me it was common for Black teachers to come from the state capital and to stay with Black families because other accommodations for Black out-of-towners were unavailable.

As a child, my father would accompany his mother to a school outside Commerce in rural Jackson County, north of Moore’s Ford. Her work placed her in a long line of Black American women leading efforts to ensure education for their communities.

The tradition started before the Civil War, when an enslaved person could be whipped for daring to learn to read and write. Black memoirist Susie King Taylor, who was born in Georgia in 1848, writes of her childhood before the Civil War, when she wrapped books in paper to hide them from police and white people, and tried not to be noticed as she slipped into the home of a free Black woman for lessons. Taylor fled with her family during the war to territory held by Union forces. There, she taught Black soldiers and other former slaves, “all of them so eager to learn to read, to read above anything else.” My father has often told me of the joy he took in a set of encyclopedias his mother had at home.

One of my favorite stories my father had told me is about the Commerce library. During segregation, my father’s mother was – because she had studied library science – the only Black resident allowed to use the facility.

That library has since been replaced by the building I visited, but I thought about my grandmother as I settled in at its microfilm machine and began spooling through decades of editions of The Jackson County Herald. I focused in particular on newspapers from the late 1930s, looking for anything about my father’s grandfather, General Bryson.

General was a mason, a merchant and a mechanic. He had a store called General’s Store. My father said it was indeed a general store, supplying everything from hog feed to eggs to coal for heating. His store and garage were near Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. I came across a 1932 map of Commerce created and published by the Sanborn Map Company to enable fire insurance companies to assess liability. The map is part of a searchable collection held by the Library of Congress.

On the map, I believe General’s Store is the building at the bottom and labeled S for store. The largest building, labeled D for dwelling, is where General and his family lived. And the skinny rectangle just across the way from the church may be General’s garage.

My great-grandfather’s name – G.G. Bryson, as he also was known – is among those carved into a stone that’s set in the brick wall near the front door of the church, which is still standing. General was on the building committee for the church, completed in 1924.

Aside from breaking for lunch, I spent the entire day at the library – from 10 a.m. to its 8 p.m. closing – searching for anything about my great-grandfather’s life or his December 21, 1937, death.

DIFFICULT TO RECONCILE

I found scores of obituaries of white residents of no particular accomplishment. I saw only two obituaries of Black residents. Here are each in their entirety.

One from Sept. 17, 1936, under the headline "Colored Citizen Passes," reads: "George T. Williamson, a good colored citizen of the county, died this week at his home near Hurricane Shoals. Burial services were held Tuesday at Hurricane Grove church."

The other, from Dec. 23, 1937 – two days after General Bryson’s death – under the headline "Well Known Colored Citizen Dies" says: "Lucille Newton Duke passed away Monday at her home in Jefferson. She was the daughter of the late 'Boots' and Barbara Newton."

The weekly Herald regularly wrote about white folks visiting their relatives. It published essays lauding the courage of Confederate soldiers and obituaries of Confederate veterans and their widows. Black people appeared chiefly in sketches aimed at amusing readers – or when they were accused of crimes against whites. Here’s an article from Nov. 26, 1936, headlined "Drunken Negro attempts to enter home, is killed":

"Bud Moon, colored, was shot to death Sunday with a shotgun in the hands of Mr. Jim Smith, who resides on the old Winder-Jefferson highway, just beyond the residence of H.S. Fits. The negro was drunk, and his actions indicated that the whiskey had made him crazy. Moon first tried to enter the Smith home, but was driven away. Later he started back to the home, and when ordered by Smith not to come any farther, Moon acted as if he was reaching in his hip pocket for a pistol. Smith fired, killing him instantly. Sheriff Culberson was called to the scene of the killing, but after making an investigation, made no arrest. Moon was 56 years of age. His body was interred at Maxey’s Hill church cemetery."

My father thinks he was 5 or 6 years old and the store building was standing empty when he first heard the story of his grandfather’s death. It was late October. He and his older brother, who was wearing a Halloween mask, were playing outside their grandmother’s house at dusk. Their grandmother began shouting at him when she saw the mask. As adults came to calm her, the boys heard them talking about her memories of masked Klansmen and about what had happened to her husband.

“They said he was too uppity, or something. These were Klansmen or yahoos or whatever,” my father said.

As he learned it, the men dragged General Bryson from his store, then they tarred and feathered him. “That’s what killed him,” my dad recalled.

General is buried a few blocks from the church he helped build along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive – known to my father decades ago as Pigeon Street. He lies at the foot of a marker not much bigger than the stone at the church. It bears only his name and the word “FARTHER,” either a cryptic epitaph or a misspelling of father.

A search of the genealogy website Ancestry.com offered a death certificate. It seemed at odds with what my father had been told, giving heart and kidney disease as the cause of death at age 68.

My father and I looked together at General’s death certificate. He scoffed when he read the cause of death. It did not lead him to question what he had been told.

The document highlighted something genealogists said: that Black Americans often encounter contradictory information – or none at all – when trying to document the lives and deaths of their ancestors.

For her 2022 book, 'By Hands Now Known: Jim Crow’s Legal Executioners,' Margaret Burnham reviewed a thousand cases of lynchings, abductions and other racist violence for which no one was punished, sometimes using records saved by victims’ families. Burnham, a lawyer and the founding director of the Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project at Northeastern University, opens her book with a 1944 death in Donalsonville, Georgia, that resonated with me.

All Burnham had to go on was a letter found in the files of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People pleading for an investigation into the death of an unnamed “elderly Negro woman” in Donalsonville, nearly 300 miles south of Commerce. The letter writer said a young white man in a general store had ordered the woman to put down a can of oil she was examining. She did and left. He followed her onto the street, where he beat her with an ax handle, killing her. The man was arrested but quickly released, according to the letter.

The death – in public, outside a store in a small Georgia town – could just as easily have been my great-grandfather’s. The woman’s death “never made it into any newspaper or historical account,” Burnham wrote. “If there was any legal process in Donalsonville, it appears not to have been preserved.”

I followed Burnham’s lead into the archives of civil rights group the NAACP, which have been digitized and made searchable by database vendor ProQuest. I found nothing on General Bryson.

One death I did find documented was that of Isaac Gaston. Gaston – a businessman, like General Bryson – was taken from his Atlanta-area barber shop in 1940, flogged and left to die, according to a New York Times report archived by the NAACP.

Walter White, who led the NAACP from 1929 until 1955, was concerned that many lynchings weren’t documented. He wrote a newspaper editor in 1940 that “our means are very limited so that we do not have the funds to send investigators to look into all the cases that are reported to us. So we have to rely on local people, some of whom are a little afraid to be very effective in running down the facts. And I suspect that we only hear of a very small percentage of the cases.”

A RICHER HISTORY

I know my family’s story to be rich and nuanced. I hate to think of it being reduced to violence. But to the Jackson County Herald of that time, my family story wasn’t noteworthy. I could find nothing that accounted for the death of General Bryson, let alone any item that mentioned the Bryson family.

Through online searches, however, I did find documents that helped me see how my family story is connected to our national narrative, and how I’m connected to my fellow Americans. I turned up the World War I service card of my father’s father, Mim Bryson.

And I found Mim’s name on a list of soldiers who returned to the United States from Brest, France, aboard the USS Patricia on July 5, 1919. In the Black cemetery in Commerce, I had seen his military gravestone, which is just like the markers at Arlington National Cemetery. I knew he had served as a corporal in World War I, but I had misread a timeworn inscription on the stone as OMC. The Patricia’s passenger list clarified it was QMC, for Quartermaster Corps.

My father had told me that Mim learned French in France during the war and that he and my school-teacher grandmother Julia, who had learned the language in school, spoke French when they wanted to have a private conversation within earshot of my father and his brother.

But I wish I’d found more. As LaBrenda Garrett-Nelson, one of the board-certified genealogists who worked, has said during presentations across the country, “generations of Americans were socialized to think of African-descended families as people who had no history worth remembering.” In reading what appears to be the primary written history of the city where my father grew up and my great-grandfather died, her observation held true.

In his 'History of Harmony Grove-Commerce Jackson County Georgia', published in 1949, a local historian and minister, Thomas Colquitt Hardman, chronicles the arrival of highways and railroads, the building of schools and industry and the contributions of prominent white families such as his own. Lamartine Hardman, governor of Georgia from 1927 to 1931, was born in what was then Harmony Grove in 1856.