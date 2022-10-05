Brazil election gains for Bolsonaro fuel Amazon destruction fears

Demoted after leading Brazil's largest seizure of illegal lumber in the Amazon last year, police chief Alexandre Saraiva wanted to instead defend the country's rainforest through politics - by running for a seat in the lower house of Congress.

Yet in Sunday's general election, Saraiva and three other environmental officials who ran for office lost their races, while several winners were people connected to President Jair Bolsonaro's government and accused by advocates of dismantling green policies.

"My conclusion is that the Brazilian people do not really care for the Amazon," said Saraiva, who while campaigning for the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) touted his "civic duty" to tackle soaring deforestation under Bolsonaro's far-right government.

In the presidential race, leftist frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won 48.4 percent of votes versus 43.2 percent for Bolsonaro - with the incumbent performing better than the polls predicted.

A runoff vote is set for Oct 30 between ex-president Lula - who has vowed to boost conservation efforts in the Amazon while developing the region economically - and Bolsonaro, who has called for more commercial farming and mining in protected areas.

Internationally, the election is seen as a key opportunity to stem the rapid destruction of the Amazon forest and help curb climate change and accelerating losses of nature and wildlife.

In the lower chamber of Congress, Bolsonaro's Liberal Party (PL) was the biggest election winner, taking 99 of the 513 seats, while Lula's Worker's Party (PT) won 68.

In a bigger surprise, Bolsonaro's party nabbed 13 of the 27 positions in the upper house - the Senate - while Lula's party had nine.

Among the winners were Bolsonaro's former vice-president, Hamilton Mourao, and five of his ministers, including ex-agriculture minister Tereza Cristina.