Visa justice: Border rules block poorer nations from world summits

"We have a responsibility to ensure that participants are seen and that their voices matter in these spaces," said Nikki Gladstone, RightsCon Director, in emailed comments to the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"It's our responsibility to anticipate and help mitigate the barriers participants will face."

She said the event is held in different countries each year in an effort to be more accessible, and they chose Costa Rica because they had never had the summit in Central America before.

The Costa Rican government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"VISA JUSTICE" FIGHTS

Critics say visa rules that are stricter for citizens of poorer nations are a significant factor limiting participation of people from developing countries in major conferences.

Ugandan climate activist Hamira Kobusingye said she often needs letters of recommendation to apply for visas to attend summits - a step not required of most Global North travellers.

Despite her efforts, she said she was denied visas to attend the Bonn Climate Change Conference in Germany in June and the U.N. 2023 Water Conference in New York.

"My colleagues all over the continent were denied visas," she said, adding that they were being distracted from their campaigning work by "visa justice" battles.

Kobusingye said she was told her applications did not meet the criteria for a visa.

A U.S. state department spokesperson said it "takes seriously its obligations as a host country of the U.N."

"Whenever an individual applies for a U.S. visa, a consular officer reviews the facts of the case and determines whether the applicant is eligible for that visa based on U.S. law," the spokesperson said in emailed comments.

Neither the German foreign office nor its embassy in Uganda responded to requests for comment.

Kobusingye said restricting access of grassroots campaigners meant major decisions could be made without much input from the people who are most affected.

Africa has been hit disproportionately hard by the fallout from climate change, while international efforts to secure funds for adaptation and recovery for heavily affected developing nations have fallen short.

"It seems like the Global North is trying to find solutions for the climate crisis without the people who are most affected," said Kobusingye.

"They can push through what they want because they have very little resistance."

In 2021, after Black Lives Matter protests in many countries prompted widespread discussions over inclusion, the COP26 U.N. climate summit was criticised for a lack of diversity, with the hashtag #cop26sowhite trending on Twitter.

The U.N. climate change body UNFCCC, which organises the Bonn and COP summits, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, acting director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said he struggled to enter Germany for a world health summit last year due to mistreatment by border staff who suspected he wanted to stay on illegally.

"My attendance of the @WorldHealthSmt is now in doubt. I'm happier & safer back home in Africa. They invite you then mistreat you," he wrote on Twitter.