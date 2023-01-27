Stumbling Intel, seeing AMD gain ground, says it will recover balance

"We stumbled, right? We lost share; we lost momentum. We think that stabilizes this year," Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger told investors on a conference call.

Intel still dominates the markets for PC and server processing chips, with a market share greater than 70%, tech research firm IDC calculated. But that is down from more than 90% in those markets in 2017.

"Someone going from 1% to 13% is significant. It tells you that now there's a viable second competitor in the server processor market, who has momentum and is gaining momentum," said IDC analyst Shane Rau.

That competitor is Advanced Micro Devices which under the leadership of Chief Executive Lisa Su has come back from the brink of bankruptcy and has been taking business away from Intel quarter after quarter. AMD's market capitalization is about the same as Intel's, a sign of investor confidence in AMD's growth prospects.

Rau said Intel and AMD would both face macroeconomic headwinds and challenges related to rolling out their newest chips, but that Intel also had the bigger issue of a chip glut to deal with. "I don't think Intel is in a position yet to start recovering share" in the market, he said.