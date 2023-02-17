Tencent scraps plans for VR hardware as metaverse bet falters

The sources said that Tencent had advised most of the unit's staff to seek other opportunities, confirming a Thursday report from Chinese tech news outlet 36Kr.

Tencent declined to comment on the Black Shark deal and whether Beijing's scrutiny had soured the deal. Regarding the status of XR unit, the company referred to a statement on Thursday that said it was making adjustments to some business teams as development plans for hardware had changed.

The company also said on Thursday that it was not disbanding the XR unit.

The formation of the XR unit came amid swelling global interest in the metaverse concept of virtual worlds and had marked a rare foray into hardware for Tencent, which is mostly known for software that includes a suite of games and social media applications.

It also entered into a race against Western peers such as Meta Platforms and Microsoft, which are building their own metaverses and have their own virtual reality hardware projects.

Last year marked one of the toughest years for Tencent since its founding in 1998, with revenue battered by a regulatory crackdown and headwinds from measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Underlining such strains, its founder Pony Ma in December displayed a rare show of frustration at a year-end meeting when he lambasted senior managers for not working hard enough and said the company needed to focus on short video for future growth.