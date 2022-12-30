China's Huawei sees 'business as usual' as US sanctions impact wanes

Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd estimated on Friday its 2022 revenue remained flat, suggesting that its sales decline due to US sanctions had come to a halt.

Despite sales increasing a mere 0.02%, rotating chairman Eric Xu struck an upbeat tone in the company's annual New Year's letter, where he revealed the figure.

"US restrictions are now our new normal, and we're back to business as usual," Xu wrote in the letter that was addressed to staff and released to media.