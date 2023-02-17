Microsoft-backed OpenAI to let users customise ChatGPT

OpenAI, the startup behind ChatGPT, on Thursday said it is developing an upgrade to its viral chatbot that users can customise, as it works to address concerns about bias in artificial intelligence.

The San Francisco-based startup, which Microsoft Corp has funded and used to power its latest technology, said it has worked to mitigate political and other biases but also wanted to accommodate more diverse views.

“This will mean allowing system outputs that other people (ourselves included) may strongly disagree with,” it said in a blog post, offering customisation as a way forward. Still, there will “always be some bounds on system behaviour.”