WORRIES ABOUT SENSITIVE INFORMATION

Such technology can draft emails, documents, even software itself, promising to vastly speed up tasks. Included in this content, however, can be misinformation, sensitive data or even copyrighted passages from a “Harry Potter” novel.

A Google privacy notice updated on June 1 also states: "Don’t include confidential or sensitive information in your Bard conversations."

Some companies have developed software to address such concerns. For instance, Cloudflare, which defends websites against cyberattacks and offers other cloud services, is marketing a capability for businesses to tag and restrict some data from flowing externally.

Google and Microsoft aU.lso are offering conversational tools to business customers that will come with a higher price tag but refrain from absorbing data into public AI models. The default setting in Bard and ChatGPT is to save users' conversation history, which users can opt to delete.

It "makes sense" that companies would not want their staff to use public chatbots for work, said Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's consumer chief marketing officer.

"Companies are taking a duly conservative standpoint," said Mehdi, explaining how Microsoft's free Bing chatbot compares with its enterprise software. "There, our policies are much more strict."

Microsoft declined to comment on whether it has a blanket ban on staff entering confidential information into public AI programmes, including its own, though a different executive there told Reuters he personally restricted his use.

Matthew Prince, CEO of Cloudflare, said that typing confidential matters into chatbots was like "turning a bunch of PhD students loose in all of your private records."