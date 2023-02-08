Rethink needed to regulate Big Tech in finance, says BIS official

Their vast troves of data give Big Tech firms valuable information about potential financial services customers, such as their wealth and spending habits. Companies from Jumia in Africa to Grab in southeast Asia are trying to tap into that by providing services such as credit and payments processing.

Big Tech firms with significant financial activities could also be subject to group-wide requirements on governance, conduct of business and operational resilience, Carstens said.

Implementing "holistic" financial rules for Big Tech would be challenging given the sector is already overseen by data privacy and competition regulators locally and internationally, with no obvious "lead" regulator, he added.

Operational resilience rules are already emerging in the European Union, Britain and elsewhere to give financial regulators oversight on the use by banks and insurers of outside cloud computing firms like Amazon, IBM and Microsoft to host services.

Microsoft's $2 billion deal with London Stock Exchange Group in December was the latest sign of how boundaries between Big Tech and finance are blurring.