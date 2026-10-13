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Finance minister says talks on extra $10bn World Bank funding will take months

The discussions are preliminary, he says, as the IMF warns of slower growth and 10.9 percent inflation in Bangladesh

Finance minister says talks on extra $10bn World Bank funding will take months

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 13 Oct 2026, 06:57 PM

Updated : 13 Oct 2026, 06:57 PM

Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury has cautioned against expecting a quick decision on Bangladesh’s reported request for an additional $10 billion in World Bank loans.

He said on Tuesday that talks are still at an early stage.

Speaking to journalists on the second day of the IMF and World Bank Group annual meetings in Bangkok, he said reports suggesting a decision was imminent were misleading.

“I want to make one thing clear: no decision is being made here. I am seeing a lot of incorrect reporting. This is a discussion,” he said.

“Follow-up work will be based on these discussions. This is a process that will continue over the next few months. It will take several months to complete, so it would be wrong to expect any final decision at this stage.”

The minister-led delegation met World Bank Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer Anshula Kant on the sidelines of the meetings.

Khosru said the World Bank had agreed to support Bangladesh’s economic plans in the short, medium and long term.

He also said the bank’s approach was fully aligned with the BNP’s election manifesto.

“They understand the economic crisis the country is going through, the burden we have inherited and the disruption caused by wars around the world,” he said, adding that the bank supported the government’s policies to address the situation.

The comments came as the IMF forecast Bangladesh’s GDP growth would slow to 3.2 percent in the 2026-27 fiscal year, while average inflation could rise to 10.9 percent.

Khosru said the government did not intend to dispute the projections and would continue working towards its own targets.

“We are doing our work, and they are doing theirs. The cooperation we need will continue,” he said.

The government aims to keep inflation at 7.5 percent this fiscal year. It reached 8.34 percent in September after fuel prices rose.

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