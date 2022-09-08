New Apple iPhone will be available in Russia

Russians will have the chance to buy the new Apple iPhone 14 despite the US tech company having left the country thanks to Moscow's parallel import scheme, a senior government official told the RIA Novosti news agency on Thursday.

Russia announced the scheme in March when it authorised retailers to import products from abroad without the trademark owner's permission.

Asked whether the new iPhone, unveiled by Apple on Wednesday, would be imported under the scheme, Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov said: "Why not? If consumers want to buy these phones, yes. There will be the opportunity."