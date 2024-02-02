Amazon and Meta surge after results, while Apple drops

Meta Platforms, opens new tab and Amazon.com, opens new tab added a combined $280 billion in stock market value late on Thursday after the Big Tech duo reported quarterly results that impressed investors, while Apple's, opens new tab value shrank by $70 billion after its results.

Meta's stock surged over 14% to a record high $451 after the bell, elevating its market capitalization by $148 billion to $1.16 trillion after the Facebook owner declared its first-ever dividend.

While dividends are associated with mature, slow-growth companies, Meta delivered a 25% jump in revenue to $40.1 billion for the December quarter, fuelled by robust advertising and device sales.