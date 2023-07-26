Intel, Ericsson to work together on custom 5G chip

Intel Corp on Tuesday said that it will work with Swedish telecommunications gear maker Ericsson to make a custom chip for Ericsson's 5G networking gear, using the most advanced manufacturing technology Intel has disclosed.

Intel has lost its lead in manufacturing the smallest and most power-efficient semiconductors to rivals such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. A key piece of Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger's plan announced in 2021 to regain that lead and turn the company around has been to pack five generations of chip manufacturing advances into four years.