    Intel, Ericsson to work together on custom 5G chip

    Intel hopes that working with Ericsson will allow them to regain their lead in the semiconductor market

     Intel Corp on Tuesday said that it will work with Swedish telecommunications gear maker Ericsson to make a custom chip for Ericsson's 5G networking gear, using the most advanced manufacturing technology Intel has disclosed.

    Intel has lost its lead in manufacturing the smallest and most power-efficient semiconductors to rivals such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. A key piece of Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger's plan announced in 2021 to regain that lead and turn the company around has been to pack five generations of chip manufacturing advances into four years.

    Intel said that the new Ericsson chip will use Intel's "18A" manufacturing technology and is among the first chips from outside customers that Intel will use the technology.

    Intel and Ericsson did not provide details on when the chip will hit the market, but Intel has previously said that its 18A manufacturing technology will be ready by 2025.

