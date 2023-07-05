US Big Tech says it meets EU gatekeeper status, TikTok criticises label

Companies labelled as such will be required to make their messaging apps interoperate with rivals and let users to decide which apps to pre-install on their devices.

They will not be allowed to favour their own services over rivals' or prevent users from removing pre-installed software or apps - two rules that will hit Google and Apple hard.

"Europe is completely reorganising its digital space to both better protect EU citizens and enhance innovation for EU startups and companies," Breton said in a statement.

Companies can be fined up to 10% of annual global turnover for DMA violations.

The European Commission did not provide details of the companies' core online services subject to DMA rules.

It will confirm the gatekeeper designation by Sept. 6 after checking the data provided by the companies, which will then have six months to comply with the DMA rules.

According to TikTok, while it meets the DMA's quantitative criteria, it falls short of the overall requirements set out under the rule which require a gatekeeper to have an "unavoidable platform to conducting online business in the EU" and be an "entrenched" gateway between consumers and businesses.