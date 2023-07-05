    বাংলা

    US Big Tech says it meets EU gatekeeper status, TikTok criticises label

    Big Tech will not be allowed to favour their own services or prevent users from removing pre-installed apps - two rules that will hit Google and Apple hard

    Reuters
    Published : 5 July 2023, 04:03 AM
    Updated : 5 July 2023, 04:03 AM

    Seven companies including Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook-owner Meta and Microsoft say they meet the EU's new criteria of "gatekeeper" that means they have to meet tougher rules, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Tuesday.

    Samsung and TikTok owner ByteDance also unexpectedly said they would meet the criteria, although TikTok disputed whether it should be included on the list. Booking.com said it expected to fall into the gatekeeper category next year.

    Under the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) which came into force in November, companies with more than 45 million monthly active users and a 75-billion-euro ($82 billion) market capitalisation are considered gatekeepers providing a core platform service.

    Companies labelled as such will be required to make their messaging apps interoperate with rivals and let users to decide which apps to pre-install on their devices.

    They will not be allowed to favour their own services over rivals' or prevent users from removing pre-installed software or apps - two rules that will hit Google and Apple hard.

    "Europe is completely reorganising its digital space to both better protect EU citizens and enhance innovation for EU startups and companies," Breton said in a statement.

    Companies can be fined up to 10% of annual global turnover for DMA violations.

    The European Commission did not provide details of the companies' core online services subject to DMA rules.

    It will confirm the gatekeeper designation by Sept. 6 after checking the data provided by the companies, which will then have six months to comply with the DMA rules.

    According to TikTok, while it meets the DMA's quantitative criteria, it falls short of the overall requirements set out under the rule which require a gatekeeper to have an "unavoidable platform to conducting online business in the EU" and be an "entrenched" gateway between consumers and businesses.

    Booking.com said it expected to meet the gatekeeper threshold by the end of the year and will then notify the EU executive. It fell short of the quantitative threshold ahead of Monday's notification to the Commission due to the pandemic.

    RELATED STORIES
    Alpaca Fureai Land's Shinya Ide and Shion Ito walk alpacas Akane and Satsuki in the early morning in Tokyo, Japan, Jun 21.
    Tokyo residents find comfort in fluffy, street-strolling alpacas
    Alpacas are naturally very nervous and timid animals, so it is difficult to interact with them, according to the manager of an indoor petting zoo
    Visitors ride boats next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan, Mar 22, 2023.
    Japan sees 1.9m visitors in May
    The number of visitors is down from the nation's famous cherry blossom rush in April, data showed
    People wait for a traffic sign to change on the first day of the Japanese government's relaxation of official guidance on masks as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan Mar 13, 2023.
    Japan will 'aggressively' push for women's participation after gender gap report
    The country's gender parity in political empowerment was one of the lowest in the world, ranking at 138 out of 146 countries
    A participant wears a mask as they march during the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade, celebrating advances in LGBTQ rights and calling for marriage equality, in Tokyo, Japan Apr 23, 2023.
    Polish LGBTQ march seeks to show strength as election looms
    The community eyes elections in October or November in which gay rights could play a prominent role

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan