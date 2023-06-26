A second life for EV batteries? Depends how long the first is

TWICE THE PRICE OF NEW

Competition from outfits using EV batteries to power anything from fossil-fuel classic cars to boats pushed prices to $235 per kilowatt hour in late 2022, according to CES - around double the price major carmakers pay for new batteries.

The long-range Tesla Model 3 has a 75KWh battery pack. At that rate, it would cost $17,625 on the used market.

Car and battery-makers increasingly offer energy storage systems using new batteries - from Tesla TSLA.O to the UK's AMTE Power AMTE.L and even Croatian electric sports car maker Rimac.

Although more energy- and therefore carbon-intensive, recycling also presents another form of competition to re-use as demand for cell materials makes it economically compelling.

"The big question is, if you have pretty valuable raw materials in a battery and you ask 'how can I get the most out of it?' the answer is recycling might be better," said Thomas Becker, head of sustainability at BMW BMWG.DE, which has a second-life battery storage facility at its Leipzig plant.

DEMAND SURGE

Demand for used batteries for storage is likely to soar as intermittent renewable energy takes on a bigger role.

By 2030 global battery capacity for grid storage could grow to 680 gigawatt-hours, from 16GWh at the end of 2021, the Paris-based International Energy Agency estimates.

Britain alone pays around 1 billion pounds ($1.27 billion) annually to switch off wind farms when the grid does not need the power - there is no way yet to store it because of the battery shortage. It also often has to buy electricity from Europe when it has a shortfall.

U.S. startup Smartville has found a solution in buying packs from EVs written off by insurers. Because they cannot assess the extent and cost of even minor damage to EVs batteries, entire cars, often with almost 100% battery capacity, have been scrapped.

CEO Antoni Tong estimates over 1 GWh of salvaged batteries will hit that U.S. market annually by 2026.

He said the company was trying to negotiate directly with insurers because refurbishers and overseas buyers often outbid it at salvage auctions for Tesla batteries.

DISAPPEARING INTO THE WILD

The biggest issue is people keeping their vehicles longer. Jonathan Rivera, a resident of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, illustrates the challenge.

Last September, he became the third owner of a used 2011 Nissan Leaf he bought for $3,750.

After 12 years' use, the electric car's driving range had fallen to 40 miles (64 km) from 120 miles.

That was no problem for Rivera, who used it to commute 18 miles to work, forgoing the heater in the winter because it drained the battery.

He has just sold the car for $3,000 to pay down credit card debt, but wants another used EV.

"That car handled 90% of my driving needs," Rivera said. "If treated right, it should last another five, six years."

Even when their owners part with them, many cars simply disappear – in the UK, for instance, the figure is around 20% - and are often sold overseas.

"A Nissan Leaf that's been in the wild for 10 years — there's very limited visibility into where even is that battery?" said Asad Hussain, a partner at Mobility Impact Partners, a private equity firm focused on transportation. "How do you get it back?"

Commercial vehicles provide the best hope thus far for second-life batteries, industry officials said.

London-based startup Zenobe, for instance, teams up with bus companies wanting to go electric. They buy the buses, but Zenobe buys and manages the battery, then takes it for second-life energy storage.

Since 2017, Zenobe has raised around $1.2 billion in debt and equity funding. It owns 435 megawatt-hours of batteries in around 1,000 electric buses in the UK, Australia and New Zealand, which should grow to 3,000 buses by 2025.

Founder Director Steven Meersman said once Britain's 40,000 buses all go electric, they will have 16 gigawatt-hours of batteries on board – about one third of Britain's peak demand in 2022.

"That's a gigafactory on wheels waiting to happen," he said.