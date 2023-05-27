Washington and Tokyo vow closer chip cooperation

The United States and Japanwill deepen cooperation in the research and development of advanced chips and other technologies, they said on Friday, the latest sign of the two allies strengthening ties in semiconductors.

The move, which also includes collaboration on quantum computing and discussions on artificial intelligence, comes as both Washington and Tokyo reduce exposure to China and work together to expand chip manufacturing and secure advanced components essential for economic growth.

The United States, Japan and other members of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced nations last week agreed to "de-risk" but not decouple from China, underscoring the deep concern among advanced democracies about China's rising technological might and its lockhold on technology supply chains.