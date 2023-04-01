Humans vs machines: the fight to copyright AI art

If users and owners of the new AI systems could get copyrights, they would stand to reap huge benefits, said Ryan Merkley, the former chief of Creative Commons, a US organization that issues licenses to allow creators to share their work.

For example, companies could use AI to produce and own the rights to vast quantities of low-cost graphics, music, video and text for advertising, branding and entertainment. "Copyright governing bodies are going to be under enormous pressure to permit copyrights to be awarded to computer-generated works," Merkley said.

In the US and many other countries, anyone who engages in creative expression usually has immediate legal rights to it. A copyright registration creates a public record of the work and allows the owner to go to court to enforce their rights.

Courts including the US Supreme Court have long held that an author has to be a human being. In rejecting legal protection for the "Zarya" images, the US Copyright Office cited rulings denying legal protection for a selfie snapped by a curious monkey named Naruto and for a song that the copyright applicant said had been composed by "the Holy Spirit."

One US computer scientist, Stephen Thaler of Missouri, has maintained that his AI programmes are sentient and should be legally recognised as the creators of artwork and inventions that they generated. He has sued the US Copyright Office, petitioned the US Supreme Court and has a patent case before the UK Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, many artists and companies that own creative content fiercely oppose granting copyrights to AI owners or users. They argue that because the new algorithms work by training themselves on vast quantities of material on the open web, some of which is copyrighted, the AI systems are gobbling up legally protected material without permission.

Stock photo provider Getty Images, a group of visual artists and owners of computer code have separately filed lawsuits against owners of AI programmes including Midjourney, Stability AI and ChatGPT developer OpenAI for copyright infringement, which the companies deny. Getty and OpenAI declined to comment.

Sarah Andersen, one of the artists, said granting copyrights to AI works "would legitimise theft."