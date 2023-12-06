How electric vehicles are accelerating the end of the oil age

The latest subsidy measures include the US Inflation Reduction Act's $7,500 tax credit for purchasing a new EV, passed last year and intended to help offset high sticker prices.

While those numbers are big, the IEA has said EV sales would need to be even higher – on the order of 70% of the market by 2030 - to keep to the Paris Agreement target for limiting warming.

Whether sales can scale those heights is uncertain.

EV makers including General Motors, Ford and Stellantis in recent weeks have delayed or scrapped plans to accelerate production amid rising labour costs and signs that higher interest rates are slowing growth in the United States.

In the longer term, though, falling costs for EV batteries have some researchers feeling optimistic.

CHEAPER IN CHINA

The rate of future EV adoption is going to depend heavily on EV pricing and the availability of charging stations, according to industry experts. China has the advantage on both counts.

The average electric vehicle in China cost 31,165 euros ($33,964) in mid-2023, according to UK research firm JATO Dynamics. The cheapest EV in China was 8% less expensive than the cheapest gasoline-powered equivalent car, JATO found. That is thanks to massive government subsidies and easy availability of rare earths that are crucial in EV production.

EVs have about a quarter of the market in China, and the country is expected to lead global growth.

In the United States, by contrast, the average price for an EV is more than $53,000, according to automotive research company Kelley Blue Book, around $5,000 more than a gasoline-powered car.

The United States also lags well behind China in total number of public charging stations. An industry-funded white paper released in October by the Electrification Institute noted that the United States has about 52,000 public charging stations, Europe about 400,000 and China about 1.2 million.

Even so, EVs are expected to grow to up to 50% of new US car registrations by 2030, according to the IEA, as drivers are drawn to the improving technology, falling prices and the prospect of sidestepping volatile prices at gas pumps.

"Change on the political side could delay the transition," said the IEA's Petropoulos, referring to concerns among some EV makers that next year's US election could usher in a new set of policies. "But ultimately the transition is happening now."