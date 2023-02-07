Baidu to finish testing ChatGPT-style project 'Ernie Bot' in March; shares rally

China's Baidu Inc said on Tuesday it would complete internal testing of a ChatGPT-style project called "Ernie Bot" in March, as interest in generative artificial intelligence (AI) gathers steam.

The search engine giant's Hong Kong-listed shares closed up 15.3 percent on Tuesday, while its US shares climbed 11.2 percent in morning trade.

A flurry of Chinese AI stocks also rallied, as the global frenzy around the Microsoft-backed chatbot sensation ChatGPT spurred speculative bets on the new technology.

Just two months after its launch, ChatGPT - which can generate articles, essays, jokes and even poetry in response to prompts - has been rated the fastest-growing consumer app in history.