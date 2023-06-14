    বাংলা

    Google launches AI-powered advertiser features

    AI has dominated the tech industry in recent months as Google and other companies have developed novel chatbots that can respond to users in open-ended conversations

    Reuters
    Published : 14 June 2023, 06:24 AM
    Updated : 14 June 2023, 06:24 AM

    Alphabet's Google said on Wednesday it is launching two new artificial intelligence-powered features for advertisers that will automatically find the best ad placements for brands across the tech company's services.

    AI has dominated the tech industry in recent months as Google and other companies have developed novel chatbots that can respond to users in open-ended conversations. AI is also being increasingly deployed to serve advertisers, who contribute to the companies' revenue.

    While Google has previously introduced AI tools for advertisers, it is now using the technology to help brands achieve more specific goals for their ads.

    One of the new features called Demand Gen will use AI to place an advertiser's photo and video ads across several products such as Gmail, the YouTube feed and Shorts, which is YouTube's competitor to popular short-form video app TikTok.

    AI will remove the need for advertisers to think about where they should place their ads, and the technology will focus on finding placements that are "shiny, visual and immersive," said Vidhya Srinivasan, Google vice president and general manager of advertising.

    The second new feature will use AI to find the best ad placements with the goal of maximising views of a brand's video ads, Google said.

    Early testing shows that brands received on average 40% more video views with the new tool, Srinivasan said.

    By using AI to remove some of the "grunt work" for advertisers, brands will be able to focus more on their marketing strategy and storytelling, she added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Akij Ceramics launches another exclusive showroom in Barishal
    Akij Ceramics launches exclusive Barishal showroom
    Located at the Agorpur Lodge in Amtola, the outlet boasts a broad range of size variations and recent designs
    bKash becomes regional brand partner of Argentine Football Association
    bKash is AFA’s regional brand partner
    An AFA official says the association and the company will promote each other
    A Russian armoured personnel carrier and S-400 surface-to-air missile systems drive past the Kremlin wall after a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia May 9, 2023.
    Kremlin says its spies are watching as CIA urges Russians to get in touch
    Kremlin said its agencies were tracking Western spy activity after the CIA published a video encouraging Russians to make contact via a secure internet channel
    Video review: 'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'
    Video review: 'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'
    Stripe discusses the surprising and charming new entry in the legendary franchise's history

    Opinion

    Life with and without social media
    Tasneem Hossain
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production
    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain