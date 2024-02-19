    বাংলা

    Nintendo shares slide on reports of delayed Switch successor release

    The Kyoto-based gaming firm is widely expected to be planning to launch a new device to succeed its aging Switch console

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Feb 2024, 02:24 AM
    Updated : 19 Feb 2024, 02:24 AM

    Nintendo shares fell 6% on Monday after reports by games media and Bloomberg that its next-generation console will be delayed until early 2025 from later this year.

    While Nintendo has not commented on plans for a successor device beyond saying that it is always working on new hardware and software, the Kyoto-based gaming firm is widely expected to be planning to launch a new device to succeed its aging Switch console.

    The company raised the full-year sales forecast for the Switch earlier this month as the hybrid home-portable device continues to attract consumers even as it nears its eighth year on the market.

    "We want to maintain the momentum of the Switch business," Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa told an earnings briefing at the time.

    RELATED STORIES
    A person shops in a supermarket as inflation affected consumer prices in Manhattan, New York City, US, June 10, 2022. REUTERS
    Biden tells snack companies to stop shrinkflation
    "Some companies are trying to pull a fast one by shrinking the products little by little and hoping you won't notice," Biden said in a video posted on X
    Adam Neumann, CEO of WeWork, speaks to guests during the TechCrunch Disrupt event in Manhattan, in New York City, NY, US May 15, 2017.
    WeWork founder Adam Neumann trying to buy back company
    Neumann's new real estate company, Flow Global, has sought to buy WeWork or its assets, as well as provide bankruptcy financing to keep it afloat
    E. Jean Carroll and her attorneys Shawn Crowley and Roberta Kaplan react outside the Manhattan Federal Court, after the verdict in the second civil trial after she accused former U.S. President Donald Trump of raping her decades ago, in New York City, US, January 26, 2024.
    Trump ordered to pay E Jean Carroll $83.3m
    The sum that the former US president was ordered to pay far exceeded the minimum $10 million Carroll had sought
    The Nintendo Switch, a hybrid portable/home console released by Nintendo in 2017. It is shown here in the portable mode, with the controllers (neon red & blue) attached to the sides of the main unit
    Thirteen-year-old becomes first player to beat Tetris
    Developers didn't think anyone would ever make it that far and now the game has officially been beaten by a human being, says Vince Clemente, CEO of Classic Tetris World Championship

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps