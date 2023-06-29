    বাংলা

    Twitter's new chief working on plans to bring advertisers back to platform

    She is in talks about a broader partnership with Alphabet-owned Google that would include advertising and access to some of Twitter's data

    Reuters
    Published : 29 June 2023, 05:20 AM
    Updated : 29 June 2023, 05:20 AM

    Twitter's new chief executive, Linda Yaccarino, is working on a slew of measures to bring back advertisers who left the platform under Elon Musk's ownership, including introducing a video ads service, pursuing more celebrities and raising headcount, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Wednesday.

    Yaccarino, who started as CEO on Jun 5, is planning to launch full-screen, sound-on video ads that will be shown to users scrolling through Twitter's new short-video feed, the newspaper reported, citing three people familiar with the situation.

    She is in talks about a broader partnership with Alphabet-owned Google that would include advertising and access to some of Twitter's data, the report said, citing someone familiar with the matter.

    Twitter also hopes to renegotiate multiple contracts with tech companies such as Amazon.com, Salesforce Csnd IBM into single broader partnerships, according to the newspaper.

    Twitter did not immediately respond to request for comment on the report.

    Reuters earlier this month reported that Twitter plans to focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships to revitalise the social media company's business beyond digital advertising.

    After Musk acquired Twitter in October, the social media firm faced months of chaos, including layoffs of thousands of employees, criticism over lax content moderation, and an exodus of many advertisers who did not want their ads appearing next to inappropriate content.

