Asked whether competitive dynamics were behind Bard's rollout, Jack Krawczyk, a senior product director, said Google was focused on users. Internal and external testers have turned to Bard for "boosting their productivity, accelerating their ideas, really fueling their curiosity," he said.

In a demonstration of the site, bard.google.com, to Reuters, Krawczyk showed how the programme produces blocks of text in an instant, different from how ChatGPT types out answers word by word.

Bard also included a feature showing three different versions or "drafts" of any given answer among which users could toggle, and it displayed a button stating "Google it," should a user desire web results for a query.

Unlike ChatGPT, Bard is not proficient in generating computer code, Google said on its website. Google also said it has limited Bard's memory of past exchanges in a chat and that at present it was not using Bard for advertising, core to Google's business model.

Accuracy remains a concern. "Bard will not always get it right," a Google pop-up notice warned during the demo. Last month, a promotional video showed the programme answering a question incorrectly, helping shave $100 billion off Alphabet's market value.

Google highlighted a couple mistakes during the demonstration to Reuters, for instance saying Bard wrongly claimed ferns required bright, indirect light in response to one query.

Bard also produced nine paragraphs of text when asked for four in another. After that answer, Krawczyk clicked a thumbs-down button for feedback.

"We know the limitations of the technology, and so we want to be very deliberate at the pace at which we roll this out," he said.