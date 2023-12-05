    বাংলা

    Take-Two's Rockstar Games unveils 'GTA VI' trailer, to release game in 2025

    The latest instalment of the franchise will be released in 2025, according to the trailer posted to the studio's YouTube channel

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Dec 2023, 04:48 AM
    Updated : 5 Dec 2023, 04:48 AM

    Rockstar Games, owned by Take-Two Interactive Software, on Monday released a trailer of the latest installment of its best-selling "Grand Theft Auto" (GTA) videogame franchise, ending a years-long wait.

    "GTA VI" will be released in 2025, according to the trailer posted to the studio's YouTube channel, after a version was leaked on social media. The trailer was widely expected to be released only by Tuesday morning.

    The teaser for the game came in more than a decade after the launch of its predecessor and will coincide with the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games.

    Several analysts have predicted the new title would be an instant hit with billions of dollars in sales each year.

    A hack last year released dozens of development videos of "GTA VI", showing footages of robberies, gunplay and open-world driving in what was one of the biggest gaming leaks.

    RELATED STORIES
    ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023.
    OpenAI delays launch of custom GPT store to early 2024
    During its first developer conference in November, OpenAI introduced the custom GPTs and store, which were set to be launched later that month
    Smart Bangladesh will develop Artificial Intelligence and microprocessor, says Sajeeb Wazed Joy
    Smart Bangladesh will develop AI, microprocessor: Joy
    He takes questions about the government’s vision of a “Smart Bangladesh” and other topics from youths in the 51st session of CRI’s “Let’s Talk” 
    An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018.
    Google pushes for antitrust action against Microsoft in UK cloud market
    In 2022, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft's Azure had a combined 70-80% share of Britain's public cloud infrastructure services market, Ofcom said
    Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk pauses during an in-conversation event with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, Britain, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.
    After Musk tirade, X faces prospect of more advertisers fleeing
    After apologising for his “antisemitic” post at an event, Musk unleashed a profanity-laced tirade against advertisers for fleeing X and accused the brands of "blackmail"

    Opinion

    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp