Take-Two's Rockstar Games unveils 'GTA VI' trailer, to release game in 2025

Rockstar Games, owned by Take-Two Interactive Software, on Monday released a trailer of the latest installment of its best-selling "Grand Theft Auto" (GTA) videogame franchise, ending a years-long wait.

"GTA VI" will be released in 2025, according to the trailer posted to the studio's YouTube channel, after a version was leaked on social media. The trailer was widely expected to be released only by Tuesday morning.

The teaser for the game came in more than a decade after the launch of its predecessor and will coincide with the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games.