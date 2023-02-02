    বাংলা

    Microsoft rolls out ChatGPT-powered Teams Premium

    The premium service will cost $7 per month in June before increasing to $10 in July, Microsoft said

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Feb 2023, 01:50 PM
    Updated : 2 Feb 2023, 01:50 PM

     Microsoft Corp on Wednesday rolled out a premium Teams messaging offering powered by ChatGPT to simplify meetings using the AI chatbot that has taken Silicon Valley by a storm.

    OpenAI-owned ChatGPT will generate automatic meeting notes, recommend tasks and help create meeting templates for Teams users.

    Microsoft, which announced a multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI earlier this month, has said it aims to add ChatGPT's technology into all its products, setting the stage for more competition with rival Alphabet Inc's Google.

    The chatbot, which can produce prose or poetry on command, is at the forefront of generative AI, a space where more and more big tech companies are funneling their resources in.

    ChatGPT on Wednesday announced a $20 per-month subscription plan, which will let subscribers receive access to faster responses and priority access to new features and improvements.

