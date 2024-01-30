    বাংলা

    Elon Musk's Neuralink implants brain chip in first human

    The initial goal of the implant is to enable people to control a computer cursor or keyboard using their thoughts alone

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Jan 2024, 06:02 AM
    Updated : 30 Jan 2024, 06:02 AM

    The first human patient has received an implant from brain-chip startup Neuralink on Sunday and is recovering well, the company's billionaire founder Elon Musk said.

    "Initial results show promising neuron spike detection," Musk said in a post on the social media platform X on Monday.

    Spikes are activity by neurons, which the National Institute of Health describes as cells that use electrical and chemical signals to send information around the brain and to the body.

    The US Food and Drug Administration had given the company clearance last year to conduct its first trial to test its implant on humans, a critical milestone in the startup's ambitions to help patients overcome paralysis and a host of neurological conditions.

    In September, Neuralink said it received approval for recruitment for the human trial.

    The study uses a robot to surgically place a brain-computer interface (BCI) implant in a region of the brain that controls the intention to move, Neuralink said previously, adding that its initial goal is to enable people to control a computer cursor or keyboard using their thoughts alone.

    The implants' "ultra-fine" threads help transmit signals in participants' brains, Neuralink has said.

    The first product from Neuralink would be called Telepathy, Musk said in a separate post on X.

    The startup's PRIME Study is a trial for its wireless brain-computer interface to evaluate the safety of the implant and surgical robot.

    Neuralink did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for further details.

    The company has faced calls for scrutiny regarding its safety protocols. Reuters reported earlier this month that the company was fined for violating US Department of Transportation (DOT) rules regarding the movement of hazardous materials.

    The company was valued at about $5 billion last June, but four lawmakers in late November asked the US Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether Musk had misled investors about the safety of its technology after veterinary records showed problems with the implants on monkeys included paralysis, seizures and brain swelling.

    Musk wrote in a social media post on Sept 10 that "no monkey has died as a result of a Neuralink implant." He added that the company chose "terminal" monkeys to minimise risk to healthy ones.

    RELATED STORIES
    Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023.
    Musk says his AI startup xAI not raising capital
    "xAI is not raising capital and I have had no conversations with anyone in this regard," Musk said in a post on X
    Filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki in ICU after brain stroke
    Filmmaker Farooki in ICU
    Doctors have kept him under observation for 24 hours after he suffered a minor brain stroke
    Switzerland's national flag is displayed on the Swiss Federal Criminal Court (Bundesstrafgericht) building in Bellinzona, Switzerland, Dec 3, 2020. REUTERS
    Gambian ex-minister faces rape, torture charges in Swiss trial
    Sonko, the former interior minister, faces charges including murder, rapes, and torture between 2000-2016 in what is Switzerland's second trial ever for crimes against humanity
    Elon Musk
    Oil and gas should not be demonised: Musk
    Musk also said it was important to reduce carbon emissions to preserve the planet

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps