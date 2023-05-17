India launches $2bn incentive package to boost IT hardware production

India on Wednesday unveiled an expanded incentive scheme to attract big-ticket investments in IT hardware manufacturing, doubling the amount to $2 billion as it aims to spur domestic production of laptops and tablets.

The programme, which also covers personal computers and servers, is expected to benefit global and Indian companies such as Dell, Wistron Corp, Dixon, and Foxconn.

The scheme is key to India's ambitions to become a powerhouse in the global electronics supply chain, with the country targeting an annual output worth $300 billion by 2026.