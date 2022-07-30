Indonesia blocks Yahoo, Paypal, gaming websites over licence breaches

Indonesia has blocked search engine website Yahoo, payments firm Paypal and several gaming websites due to failure to comply with licensing rules, an official said on Saturday, sparking a backlash in social media.

Registration is required under rules released in late November 2020 and will give authorities broad powers to compel platforms to disclose data of certain users, and take down content deemed unlawful or that "disturbs public order" within four hours if urgent and 24 hours if not.

Several tech companies had rushed to register in days leading to the deadline, which had been extended until Friday, including Alphabet Inc's, Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp and Amazon.com Inc.