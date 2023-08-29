OpenAI releasing version of ChatGPT for large businesses

When OpenAI released the consumer-focused ChatGPT in November, it set off frenzied use of generative AI in daily tasks from writing to coding, and reached 100 million monthly active users in January.

Many people in the US have used ChatGPT to help with work-related tasks, even though their employers discourage it, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

With the launch of ChatGPT Enterprise, OpenAI hopes employers will feel comfortable embracing ChatGPT usage at work.