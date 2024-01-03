Generative AI's wild 2023

WHY IT MATTERS

Consultancy PwC estimated AI-related economic impact could reach $15.7 trillion globally by 2030, nearly the gross domestic output of China. Powering this growth optimism is the fact that nearly every industry from finance and legal to manufacturing and entertainment have embraced AI as part of its foreseeable strategy.



The winners and losers in the AI era are only just emerging. As in other eras, beneficiaries will likely be drawn along socio-economic lines.



Civil rights advocates have raised concerns over potential bias in AI in fields such as recruitment, while labour unions have warned of deep disruptions to employment as AI threatens to reduce or eliminate some jobs including writing computer code and drafting entertainment content.



Chipmaker Nvidia, whose graphics processors are the hottest commodity in the global AI race, has emerged as a big early winner, with its market capitalization soaring into the trillion dollar club alongside Apple and Alphabet. In the final months of the year, another winner appeared unexpectedly out of turmoil.



In November, the board of OpenAI fired CEO Sam Altman for “not being consistently candid with them,” according to its terse statement. In the absence of explanation, the spectacle became a referendum over AI evangelism, represented on the one hand by Altman’s push to commercialise AI, versus sceptics and doomsayers who sought a slower and more careful approach.

The optimists - and Altman - won.

The ousted CEO was restored just days later, thanks in no small part to OpenAI employees who threatened a mass exodus without him at the helm.